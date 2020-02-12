Advertisement

Headquarters of the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) in New Delhi

New Delhi: The number of applicants who take advantage of the opportunity to be hired by private companies due to their UPSC results has increased by around 1,650 percent in two years.

In 2017, the Modi government for the first time allowed potential recruiters from the private sector to target candidates who rank high in the civil service and Indian engineering exams. Both tests are carried out by the UPSC.

The rule applies to applicants who qualify for both exams before the interview but do not achieve the final degree. You can then have your results uploaded to UPSC’s integrated information system, which any private company can post based on their exam performance.

In 2017, 800 such candidates chose to upload their results to the UPSC system. Of these 200 private jobs that landed.

In 2018, the number rose sharply to 6,000 candidates, 500 of which were offered.

The number peaked at 14,000 in 2019, according to ThePrint.

“Now 80-90 percent of the candidates who make it to the poll choose it,” said a senior UPSC official. “It is particularly popular with engineers and doctors who can easily get a job in the private sector based on their UPSC results.”

UPSC is recruiting fewer civil service candidates

The increase in the number of applicants who choose private employment based on the UPSC results can be seen at a time when the number of officials hired by the Commission has steadily decreased.

According to the Department of Personnel and Training in Parliament last week, only 2,352 candidates were selected by the UPSC in 2018-19.

“The government can only select so many candidates, but the others are smart and competent. If about 500 to 1,000 candidates get private jobs each year through the UPSC exams, make sure that the years they spent preparing for the civil service has not been wasted, “said an official from the Human Resources Department Education.

Even public and government organizations such as the Sports Authority of India and NTPC have hired unqualified key job applicants in the past, said Siddharth Verma, practice head at Direct Hires, an employment company.

“So it is only logical that the private sector can also use these candidates who do not make it a point or two to the government services,” he added. “I’m not entirely sure what kind of jobs these people get, there are some key industries where their preparation as a UPSC candidate is useful.”

Given their knowledge of the humanities, IAS aspirants are doing well in the consumer sector, where some understanding of consumer behavior is required, he said. In addition, UPSC aspirants with business or statistical knowledge in the banking, finance and insurance sectors are successful.

“The point is that the level at which these aspirants prepare for the exam is itself a skill that can be used well by any employer,” said Verma.

