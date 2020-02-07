Advertisement

The Godfather was a critical and commercial hit and also represented a comeback vehicle for former screen idol Marlon Brando. The epic saga from the crime family from 1972 was a favorite to take home some, if not all, of the many Academy Award nominations, especially a best actor figurine for Brando. What would be a TV moment when Brando, one of the world’s greatest living actors, accepted his prize for leading the cast of one of the best films ever made. But when presenter Liv Ullmann read his name, Brando did not appear – a young woman named Sacheen Littlefeather, chairman of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, did.

Littlefeather was active in the American Indian Movement, which made headlines in early 1973 for siege on Wounded Knee, South Dakota. The cause was found in an ally in Brando, who sent Littlefeather to reject his prize as a protest against “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry,” said the activist, interrupted by anger from part of the Hollywood elite.

Advertisement

While Littlefeather received some cheers and some applause, some members of the Academy responded to Brando and Littlefeather’s protest with some unnecessary catty remarks. When he presented the best actress, Raquel Welch joked: “I hope they have no cause,” and when Clint Eastwood handed out the trophy for the best photo, he said he did it “on behalf of all the cowboys shot in John Ford westerns over the years. “

Advertisement