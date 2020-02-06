Advertisement

As many Americans have come to understand in the last three years, Donald Trump is clinically insane. Although on rare occasions he is able to sabotage the madman so slightly and is called “presidential” because he has not chosen a Big Mac or claims that he would be the best for every member of Congress in an arm arms contest of the week, and in particular for important events, he puts it at a 75. In an alternative universe, a president who had just been acquitted for abusing his power and obstructing Congress would have held a short press conference to say that he was pleased to move forward and return to the business of running America for all Americans, or something like that gloomy and unifying like that; in the Trumpian world we live in, that would never happen. Instead, on Thursday, the president gathered his most avid supporters in the East House East Room for a round of victory after deposition that was completely disturbed even by his own standards.

To indicate that he was just going to quibble the whole thing, and utter all the unrelated thoughts in his head, regardless of relevance, Trump began to finish things off by telling the crowd: “This is really no news conference, it’s not a speech. It’s nothing … (I) it’s a party. “Then, in the course of more than an hour, he:

A decorated war veteran lubricated

Advertisement

Praised himself for using a prayer breakfast to, among other things, destroy the Speaker of the House

(Earlier on Thursday, during a religious event, Trump attacked the “unfair and corrupt people” of the Democratic Party and referred to a disguised reference to Nancy Pelosi and Mitt romney, saying, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. I also don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if they know it isn’t. “Pelosi and Romney both exercise members of their respective beliefs; Trump is a serious adulterer who brags about seizing women by the genitals.)

Slandered a whole series of officials

.

Advertisement