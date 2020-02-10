Advertisement

The Tennessee Vols lost two defensive coaches on Monday, but Jeremy Pruitt worked quickly to find their substitutes.

Defensive line trainer Tracy Rocker is on his way to South Carolina, while external linebackers coach Chris Rumph joins the staff of the Houston Texans.

Pruitt reportedly hires Colorado defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh to replace Rocker.

Akron outside of line boss coach Shelton Felton, who served as a defensive quality control coach at the UT in 2018, is expected to replace Rumph.

Losing Rocker was not really a surprise. His contract expired on January 31 and it was rumored that he would move to an off-the-field role. Rocker was a good developer of talent, but he was not exactly a persistent recruiter.

Rumph, who also served as Tennessee’s co-defensive coordinator, also reportedly wanted to distance himself from the recruitment aspect of the job, so he made the leap to the NFL.

The two new employees of Pruitt must be “grinders” on the recruitment path.

Felton, who from his time as head coach there has many recruitment relationships in Georgia, has a similar background to Pruitt. He played college football in the state of Alabama (Rocker was actually his position coach for a season with Troy) and spent a lot of time coaching at high school level.

Tennessee’s new external linebackers coach was put on the recruitment path by Tennessee at the end of 2018 (when offensive coordinator Tyson Helton left for Western Kentucky), so he has some experience with recruiting under Pruitt.

Brumbaugh, who previously served as Colorado’s defending line coach / co-defending coordinator, is a college footballer who has some experience in the SEC. Brumbaugh coached in 2013 (alongside Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley) from 2013-2016. He was also an assistant strength trainer under Les Miles at LSU from 2006-07.

(Side note: Brumbaugh was Derek Dooley’s line of defense coach at Louisiana Tech from 2008-09.)

When Brumbaugh was hired by Colorado, he was praised for his recruitment opportunities and his development of future NFL players such as Bud Dupree and Chandlers Jones.

By hiring Brumbaugh and Shelton, Tennessee gets some staff continuity thanks to their previous connections with UT.

But perhaps more importantly, these tenants will give the Vols a little more juice on the recruitment path.

Tennessee performed exceptionally well during the recruitment period of 2020 and finished with a top 10 class.

But the Vols should have an even more tenacious staff for the 2021 cycle.

Brumbaugh and Shelton, combined with the additions of Jay Graham and Joe Osovet (who was promoted to a tight coach), should give Tennessee a group of ‘grinders’ who will offer everything when it comes to recruitment.

Featured image via Randy Sartin-VS TODAY Sport

