Following the example of Prince Harry and Meghan, the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex to “resign as senior royals” and spend time in “North America”, many questions were asked.

Some royal fans have speculated as to whether the prince and former actress are planning to move to California to be close to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. And others have wondered what kind of relationship Harry has with his wife’s mother now that he is more than 4,000 miles away from his family. Well, Ragland is like Queen Elizabeth II in an important way and that is something that Harry appreciates. This is what that is, plus more about Harry’s relationship with his mother-in-law, including the tragic that they have both dealt with.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Ben Stansall – WPA Pool / Getty Images]

How Meghan’s mother is just like Queen Elizabeth

According to all stories, the duke of Sussex has a close relationship with Ragland. The prince would love her and ask her for advice. It has also been reported that Meghan’s mother played an important role in the couple’s choice to distance themselves from royal life.

Some have commented that she is a mother figure for Harry and someone who, like him, also lost her own mother. Ragland’s mother, Jeanette, died three years after Princess Diana, so they can each relate to how that loss is.

Harry also appreciates that Ragland does not demand attention and never talks to the press, which is very different from many of Meghan’s other family members.

“For Harry, her discretion and silence means the world,” said an insider.

The source added that the royal also loves how Ragland reminds him of Queen Elizabeth in that “she never complains and never declares.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the mother of Meghan, Doria Ragland | Ben Stansall – WPA Pool / Getty Images]

Will the Sussexes

moving to California near the duchess’s mother?

One of the biggest questions the public has had since Megxit is: will Harry and Meghan make the switch to Los Angeles to be near Ragland?

It is not far-fetched to think that the couple would move there, so that Archie could be close to his grandmother, especially given that he is now so far away from the rest of his family. A number of sources have repeatedly said that moving to L.A. is the goal of the couple in the future.

According to People, the duke and duchess will “probably have homes in both [L.A. and Canada].”

Meghan has made it clear that she is not in favor of Donald Trump and many believe that she will not move her family to the country while he is president. If that is really the case, we will know in November whether the Sussexes will go to Tinseltown at the end of 2020 or 2024.

