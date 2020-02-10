Advertisement

The 2020 Oscars will be remembered for writing history. For the first time in the 92-year existence of the Academy Awards, a film that was not in the English language won the best image. Bong Joon HoParasite took four Oscars home, including the best photo, the best director for Bong, the best international function and the best original screenplay for Bong and Han Jin Won– and each of his victories was greeted with a thunderous applause from the assembled crowd of the Hollywood elite.

Parasite won in a year in which the Academy itself was criticized for not appointing women in the best director category, while only one person of color, Cynthia Erivo, was quoted for observing the honor among 20 possible slots – making the victory itself a political explanation. But the Oscars of 2020 also contain much open commentary and criticism of the world in general – although president Donald Trump was not mentioned by the big winners. Further on a collection of the most political moments of the night.

Brad Pitt

The most unexpected part of Brad PittPerhaps the highly anticipated Oscar victory in the best supporting role category was the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star who opened his acceptance speech with a shot in the Donald Trump accusation trial. “They told me that I only had 45 seconds this year, 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton this week, “Pitt said, referring to the fact that the Senate accusation process went ahead without witnesses. “I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it. Ultimately, the adults do the right thing. “(Tarantino has made countless films that review tragic historical events, including Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.)

Behind the scenes, Pitt spoke about his decision to open the ceremony with a political statement. “I was really disappointed with this week. and I think when gamesmanship trump does the right thing … I don’t think we should let it slip, “he said.

American factory code director Julia Reichert

That the best-documentary category dealing with real problems will not be a surprise: this year’s nominees included films about the Syrian war, the environment and the US-China labor relations of Barack and Michelle ObamaThe Higher Ground production company. It was that movie, American Factory, that won on Sunday evening – giving co-director Julia Reichert the chance to make a passionate plea for the working class watching at home. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for working people today and we believe it will be better if the world’s employees unite,” she said.

On Twitter, President Obama praised the victory of the American factory: “Congratulations to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind the American factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of radical economic changes. Glad that two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. “

Taika Waititi

The filmmaker of Jojo Rabbit wrote history on Sunday evening and became the first native person to win an Academy Award for screenwriting. During his speech, Waititi dedicated the prize to indigenous children around the world. “We are the original storytellers, and we make it here,” he said. Later, during the introduction of winners of the Governors Award Geena Davis and Wes Studi, Waititi acknowledged that Hollywood was built on native land.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix did not use his time on the Oscar stage to thank Joker director Todd Phillips or his partner, actor Rooney mara, but instead to speak for whom he called “the voiceless.”

