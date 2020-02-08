Advertisement

Motorola already announced the new RAZR cell phone in November, which was inspired by the legendary RAZR cell phone from the 90s. However, the new phone has a foldable touchscreen and costs $ 1,500.

Before you choose Motorola to buy the new phone, you should know that merging phones will not last. The poor Galaxy Fold design made Samsung a lot of trouble, which ultimately forced the company to cancel the start. Even after the device was redesigned, Zack from JerryRigEverything managed to damage his device with minimal abuse.

At the RAZR kick-off event, Motorola promised a better design that would solve Samsung’s problems. However, it looks like Motorola hasn’t kept its promise. After the folding robot managed to break RAZR in just 27,000 folds, JerryRigEverything released RAZR’s durability test today and it doesn’t look good. During the durability test, Zack managed to put some pebbles in the hinge, similar to Galaxy Fold. If that wasn’t enough, he managed to completely damage the screen during the flex test, something that Galaxy Fold actually survived.

After all, the inner screen is made of plastic so it can be easily scratched, and Zack noticed that Moh’s hardness kit felt like he could only cut the screen. He also noted that fingernails can leave scratches as it is a plastic disc that is not made of glass.

When it comes to the durability test, it can be said with certainty that folding phones are ambitious but cannot be used as a daily driver. Smartphones are one of the most abused technologies, and folding phones simply fail. Therefore, one wonders whether Microsoft has done the right thing by using two separate screens for Surface Duo and Neo instead of following the trend. Well, only time will tell.

