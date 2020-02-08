Advertisement

Mumbai BJP boss Mangal Prabhat Lodha honors Uber taxi driver Rohit Gaur | Twitter @MPLodha

Mumbai: Mumbai’s BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha congratulated a taxi driver on Saturday who took a passenger to the police station after hearing a phone call about the protests against the Union Citizenship Act.

The BJP MLA awarded the taxi driver Rohit Gaur the “Alert Citizenship Award” at the Santacruz police station.

Lodha accused the passenger, poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar, of concocting an “anti-nationalist conspiracy” against the CAA.

“Rohit Gaur … who handed over the Uber taxi driver who developed an anti-national conspiracy against the Citizenship Change Act. Rohit Gaur was congratulated on behalf of the Mumbai people who called him at the Santa Cruz Police Station and received a civic award, ”tweeted Lodha.

He also shared pictures in which he congratulated Gaur.

On Wednesday evening, the driver of his Uber taxi took Sarkar to the police station.

Sarkar, a resident of Jaipur, who arrived in Mumbai on February 3 to read poetry at the Kala Ghoda Festival, also participated in the ongoing anti-CAA NRC protest in Nagpada, Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, on a Uber taxi ride, he talked to a friend on the phone about protests against the CAA.

When the taxi driver overheard the conversation, he called the police and asked them to arrest Sarkar. Sarkar was taken to a police station and was allowed to go after an investigation.

The driver reportedly told Sarkar that he should be grateful that he had taken him to the police station and not anywhere else.

Sarkar later noted that the driver’s aggressive behavior and violent language reflected the atmosphere in the country.

The 23-year-old poet also said that despite the upcoming ordeal, he would not file a lawsuit against the driver as this could ruin his career and life.

