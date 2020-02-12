Advertisement

Police group on site at the funeral of UN member Jodh Singh Manj in Delta in December 2018. The funeral was postponed without reason.

The family of a Vancouver gangster murdered in Mexico 14 months ago sued RBC for refusing to pay half a million dollars in life insurance.

Jodh Manj, 31, was shot dead on December 6, 2018 in the parking lot of a commercial complex in the Mexican district of Santa Fe. Nobody was charged.

Manj, who grew up on the southern slope of Vancouver, was associated with the United Nations gang and spent many years in Mexico.

He bought RBC life insurance in February 2009, according to court files filed in BC last week. Supreme Court by his relatives Kirpal, Aman and Yasbir Manj.

The three said in their lawsuit that RBC Insurance sent a series of letters on July 9, 2019, refusing to pay out the $ 500,000 death benefit.

Manj’s relatives allege that the insurance company violated the contract and “was required to pay claimants $ 500,000 after the insured’s death.”

However, court records state that the policy is invalid because Jodh Manj incorrectly claimed to have no criminal convictions when he applied for the insurance policy 11 years ago.

“The defendant alleges that Manj had been convicted under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act prior to February 2007, and that Manj had been convicted of violating the terms of his judgment,” said RBC in response to the suit, adding added that “Manj knowingly, carelessly, without belief in the truth or reckless, careless of whether they were true or false.”

RBC Insurance “relied on this false information when submitting the policy,” the court document said.

Gangster Jodh Singh Manj from Metro Vancouver, 31, was shot in Mexico.

“The defendant says the policy is invalid due to Manj’s fraudulent misrepresentation.”

Manj’s relatives said there was insufficient evidence that Jodh Manj cheated on someone.

“The defendant breached his good faith duty by rejecting the plaintiffs’ allegation when he knew or should have known that there was insufficient evidence to show that Jodh S. Manj was fraudulent in his lawsuit has made significant misrepresentations for life insurance, ”it said.

They said that after requesting a payout, RBC did not initially make a decision to terminate the policy, despite the case manager reviewing the file.

It was only after an underwriter spoke on June 5, 2009 to an RBC insurance investigator in an “undocumented call” that the decision was made to withdraw the policy, Manj complained, adding that no record of the phone call had been made were performed.

On June 6, 2009, the underwriter “created a one-sided memorandum stating that the withdrawal of the policy would result in a material misrepresentation in the application.”

The Manjs are demanding damages and court costs, in addition to the insurance money, which should be split in three ways.

Until 2017, Jodh Manj was charged with conspiracies to import and distribute methamphetamine, ecstasy, and pseudoephedrine in Oregon, California, Washington, and Canada.

The U.S. attorney in Portland claimed that Manj teamed up with several others to smuggle ecstasy and pseudoephedrine from Canada to the United States, and then methamphetamine northward in the Pacific Northwest and B.C. from 2008 to 2010.

In 2009, Manj was intercepted by US agents who spoke on the phone to the head of a drug trafficking organization about selling 15,000 ecstasy pills.

The charges against Manj were dismissed in February 2017 because “the defendant was not arrested, his whereabouts are unknown and it would be difficult to find the witnesses and exhibits necessary to successfully prosecute the case,” the US said -Dish.

