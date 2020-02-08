Advertisement

Sara Friberg, the royal court of Sweden

The name of the Swedish prince Carl Philip has been exploited on a fake site, the Royal Court said.

The website, which had sent out invitations to royal events and requested donations, has been reported to the Swedish police.

In a statement, the royal court said: ‘It has been brought to the attention of the royal court that a fake website has been created claiming to represent HRH Prince Carl Philip and a foundation in his name.

“A website claiming to represent Prince Carl Philip sends invitations to royal events and asks recipients for financial donations.

“The Royal Court of Sweden would like to announce that the website is false and does not represent His Royal Highness nor the Prince Couple Foundation.

“The Royal Court of Sweden has reported the website to the Swedish police.”

Margareta Thorgren, Chief Information Officer at the Court, said to Expressen: “Unfortunately, when it comes to fake sites of various types, this happens every now and then. The most important thing is that we have control over it and that we act.

“Like the other royal families, the prince finds it important that we act.”

The police have taken over the handling of the case. The name of the website is not mentioned, and from the writing of this article it is not known whether it has already gone offline.

