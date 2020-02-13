The € 17 million EuroMillions ticket won last Wednesday was sold in County Mayo.

The National Lottery has announced that it will announce the location of the store where the ticket was sold tomorrow.

It is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year and the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Mayo since the EuroMillions started in 2004.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said: “We are pleased to announce that this € 17 million golden EuroMillions ticket was sold in the Green and Red district.

“Mayo is a really lucky county when it comes to EuroMillions winnings. Amazingly, this is the third Mayo jackpot win. This means that 20% of all Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners come from Heather County.”

The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 06 and 10.

The spokesman added: “We would also like to remind our players that this € 17 million was not the only prize won in Mayo this week as another lucky EuroMillions player in Mayo after winning the main EuroMillions Plus prize Won 500,000 euros. ”

“This ticket was sold at the Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar in County Mayo. Hopefully all that Mayo EuroMillions luck on the Gaelic football side may dwindle as they search for Sam.

“If you happen to be one of these lucky cardholders, please try to stay calm and make sure you sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery winning claims team at 01 836 4444. We will make arrangements so that you can pick up your prize. “