The Netherlands has refused an offer from Russia to prosecute three men suspected of being involved in the downing of a passenger plane over Eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Dutch Justice Minister said Wednesday.

Ferd Grapperhaus said that Moscow sent a letter last October asking if the Dutch would consider transferring the criminal prosecution of three suspects to Russia.

“The Ministry of Justice and Security responded that the transfer of criminal proceedings against the three Russian suspects by the Dutch authorities is not an option and has not been taken into consideration,” Grapperhaus said in a letter to parliament.

Four men, including three Russian, are expected to trial the Netherlands in absentia on 9 March for their part in the downing of flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines on 17 July 2014, with all 298 killed on board.

An international investigation revealed that the Boeing 777 was shot down by a BUK rocket fired from rebel-held territory in war-torn eastern Ukraine.

A criminal joint investigation team from five countries led by the Dutch in September 2016 said they had “irrefutable evidence” that the BUK rocket came from “the territory of the Russian Federation”.

The Netherlands and Australia then said that they held Russia responsible for the shooting of MH17.

Four men, including three Russian, are expected to trial the Netherlands in absentia on 9 March for their part in the downing of flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines on 17 July 2014 Photo: AFP / DOMINIQUE FAGET

Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko have been charged with murder. All are connected with the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

They will be on trial in the Netherlands from 9 March in a highly secured courthouse near Schiphol.

However, it is unlikely that any of the men will be present at the trial, since neither Russia nor Ukraine will allow its citizens to be extradited.

The Dutch government, however, has asked Moscow “in the context of preventing impunity” whether it would be willing to “explore in consultation the possibilities of transferring a ruling to the Russian authorities,” Grapperhaus said.

This would mean that the suspects – if convicted – would serve their sentence in Russia, the minister said.

The trial against the four men “is an important step in finding the truth and justice for all 298 victims of flight MH17 and their relatives,” Grapperhaus said.

“The government has complete confidence in the independence and quality of Dutch justice.”

. [TagsToTranslate] The Netherlands