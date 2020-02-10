Advertisement

On Monday, Donald Trump unveiled its budget proposal for 2021, an entry that is less of a task than a window on the president’s fantasies, since it must be approved by Congress, which historically rejected White House budgets. Yet it is a great opportunity for Americans, especially those who can take office against the president this fall, to see what cuts he would introduce if there were nothing to prevent him from acting on his most basic instincts. And if you guessed that if you left it entirely to its fate, the president would spend for the most vulnerable members of the nation, you guessed it!

The Washington Post reports that Trump has proposed a $ 4.8 trillion budget that would bring a metal saw to the social safety net and vital domestic programs, while providing $ 2 billion in domestic security spending for its border wall and a 12% increase in budget for the National Aviation and Space would ask Administration because he wants to go to Mars. Among the programs that achieve the biggest hit are Medicaid and the children’s health insurance program, which would lose billions, and food stamp financing, which would be reduced by $ 181 billion in ten years. (Trump has long made it clear that he believes the poor have become far too greedy with food.) According to the Post, even though Trump claims that Medicare is safe, the proposal would “also wring savings from Medicare”, so there it is . The Ministry of Education would see a reduction of 8%, the Ministry of the Interior would lose 13.4% and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – that annoying little thing – would be reduced by 22%.

In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency – which has proposed measures under Trump that are expected to kill up to 1,400 Americans a year – would reduce its budget by 26.5% the following year alone, while the budget for the Health and Human Services department would be decreased by 9%. Crucially, HHS includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, which we hope will help prevent the spread of the corona virus, which has killed at least 910 people, a statute that the World Health Organization has warned may be just the “tip of the iceberg”. (Officials claimed that funding aimed at fighting the virus would be protected, but Trump has said many things in the past that turned out to be lies.) Oh, and if you were wondering if these cuts would help the president be bold To make up for claims of reducing the deficit, it turns out that no, they are usually just for cruelty.

Even with all the proposed cuts, the budget would not make up for the federal deficit in the next 10 years, thus missing a long fiscal objective for the GOP. Instead, White House officials plan to say that their budget proposal would close the deficit by 2035. But it would only achieve this if the economy grew until 2025 with an unprecedented, sustainable 3% clip until 2025, levels that administration has not even reached one year, so far. The US economy grew by 2.3% in 2019, the weakest level since Trump took office. During Trump’s first year in office, his advisers said their budget plan would make up for the deficit around 2028. This new budget marks the third consecutive time that they give up that 10-year target and instead propose a 15-year target … As a presidential candidate, Trump said he would not only eliminate the annual federal deficit, but all debts that the United States after eight years in office.

