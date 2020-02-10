Advertisement

Given that Canada will be home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the foreseeable future, it is not surprising that they are reportedly looking at a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Vancouver’s chic Kitsilano neighborhood. With a huge price tag of more than $ 35 million, the four-storey building clocks at 12,297 square feet and features sea-view terraces, private gardens and full-length panoramic windows, to name a few. “Meghan has shown interest in this beautiful house. It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie,” a broker told The Sun. “The neighborhood is known as a refuge for rich people and has a very relaxed atmosphere. I am sure they would be very happy there and that they would be welcomed with open arms.”

Best of all? The estate has another important ingredient – safety. “It’s quiet and the locals respect each other and value their privacy,” another source said. “They would fit very well in it.”

Advertisement

All in all, it sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lots of incredible housing options in the Great White North. Happy house hunting!

Advertisement