Little consideration has been given to the anger and severity surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and a possible National Civil Register (NRC), which the government has said has not yet been finalized Impact on another growing challenge – the quality of official data. In recent years, official data has suffered from credibility issues and has undermined confidence in the economy. The Indian statistical system, once the envy of developing countries, has gone through difficult times.

In 2020 and 2021, the government will conduct the 16th census (and the 8th after independence). The census is conducted in two phases – a house listing and an apartment census, which are scheduled to be conducted between April and September this year, followed by the February 2021 census.

The census is the primary source of primary data at village, city and community level and provides, among other things, micro-level data on demography, housing, wealth, education, economic activity, social groups, language and migration. It also provides the Demarcation Commission with population data for the constitutionally required delimitation of constituencies and assembly circles after ten years and serves as important input for many government measures and public services.

It’s a massive exercise – and massively expensive. The cost of the 2021 census is estimated at ~ 8,754 crore (and NPR at ~ 3,941 crore), involving approximately 30 lakh enumerators and field officials (typically government teachers and state governments appointed). At the same time, the NPR – first drawn up in 2010 in accordance with the provisions of the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Citizenship Rules of 2003 and then updated in 2015 – is updated together with the list of houses and the apartment census (except in Assam).

Reports have reported that data collection exercises such as the National Sample Survey (NSS) are hampered in countries like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. According to reports from Karnataka, people refuse to disclose personal information to officials visiting households linked to state social welfare systems, and residents who refuse ASHA workers to go on a pulse polio visit fear that some of their information will lead their way Could find NRC.

Basically, the fear of a polluted census stems from the fact that the NPR violates one of the basic rules of objective data collection, that of maintaining anonymity. Anonymity must be preserved if people are to report information truthfully, especially information that can be used against them. Otherwise, employees provide the information that is most likely to produce a beneficial outcome, regardless of whether the risk is minimized or the benefit maximized.

If respondents find that truthful disclosure of certain types of information in the NPR is more likely to question their citizenship, they may choose to disguise or report incorrectly. Since the NPR and census are scheduled to run simultaneously – and both under the auspices of the General Secretary of the Home Office (including the chief architect and driver of the CAA) – this loss of credible information is likely to affect the US census. If the CAA and the NPR are perceived as the target audience of a particular community, measuring that community simply won’t work, even if the census intentions are sincere.

As people born after July 1987 have to prove their parents’ citizenship and some citizens, especially Muslims, are particularly at risk of questioning their citizenship, there will be significant incentives for people to misrepresent age, religion and language Data. However, once trust between the person collecting the data and the person providing the data is broken, erroneous reporting can spread to other parts of the census. Worse, there is no objective way to identify this erroneous reporting ad hoc Methods of eliminating false positives that do more harm than good.

The loss of credible census data is an example of an economic principle known as the Goodhart Law. Once a particular instrument or asset is publicly defined as money to enforce money control, it is no longer used as such, and is replaced by substitutes that enable such control to be circumvented. In other words, if the measure becomes a target, it is no longer a good measure. In a broader sense, measures that are goals also describe and write the “what” and the “target” in connection.

The census data is by definition a means to serve government goals. Ensuring data protection and integrity is unlikely to remove concerns that the data collected will not be used for citizenship purposes. Whole censuses have been stopped in countries like Lebanon, Nigeria, and Pakistan, fearing that the results may benefit certain groups, and citizenship issues have been withdrawn from the 2020 U.S. census.

Unfortunately, the negative effects go beyond the census. For example, high quality personal information is critical to many public health programs. Incomplete data can have serious adverse effects on monitoring and evaluation, and therefore on program results. Indeed, surveys are generally negatively impacted as distrust becomes a generalized condition once it takes root.

The contract between a state and its citizens is based on a basis of trust based on a minimal presumption that people are initially citizens of that state. The erosion of this trust undermines the ability of the Indian state to collect credible data. And a state that cannot collect objective data about its population will not be able to establish an effective policy for its population.

Devesh Kapur is Professor of South Asian Studies at the Starr Foundation and Director of Asian Programs at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at John Hopkins University, Washington, DC. Neelanjan Sircar is an Assistant Professor at Ashoka University and a visiting scientist at the Center for Policy Research

