To make Windows more flexible, Microsoft will launch a new version of Windows called Windows 10X. The new operating system will support Microsoft’s future foldable Surface Neo dual-screen device. Microsoft is expected to talk extensively about the operating system when the Surface Neo device starts up. Before that, however, there is a good chance that the company will directly or indirectly provide a handful of information about some of its functions.

And the good news is that some information closely related to Windows 10 X has already appeared online. The latest information about Windows 10 X is a new feature called “Voice Control”. And in Hyderabad, India, the software giant is hiring high-level software engineers with very good C ++ knowledge to develop the feature.

“Since it is a new application, there are numerous coding challenges: using cognitive services for voice commands and controls, identifying interesting elements in an application context, and interacting with the entire desktop, interacting with the 10X operating system while maintaining security and Integrity, ”said Microsoft.

While we don’t know exactly what voice control is all about, implementing voice control might aim to improve the Cortana experience on the Windows 10 X operating system. Of course, it’s just a guess.

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 10 X goes far beyond foldable devices with two screens. The company recently confirmed that OEMs can also deliver conventional laptops with the 10X operating system on request. Even more interesting is the fact that Microsoft is developing Windows 10 X for next generation IoT devices. This means that Windows 10 X may be powering appliances with user interfaces like kiosks, smart signs and even gasoline pumps the future.

via WindowsLatest

