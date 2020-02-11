Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO >> Samsung today unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, the second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

The new phone can unfold from a small square to a traditional smartphone shape and will be on sale from February 14 starting at $ 1,380. The company announced the telephone at a product event in San Francisco.

The first foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Fold, finally went on sale last September after delays and reports of screen breakage. The fold, which carries a price tag of nearly $ 2,000, folds on a vertical fold rather than horizontally like a flip phone design would. Motorola has also opted for the flip-phone approach with its new $ 1500 Razr phone.

The folding telephones represent the attempt by manufacturers to stimulate a market where sales have been delayed. Many consumers hold old telephones for longer, partly because new telephone functions always offer marginal benefits. But these foldable models have higher price tags and are probably especially attractive for technical enthusiasts and others who are at the forefront of technology.

“Although there is a lot of excitement around this new category, they are still early days and they will evolve considerably.” Said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight. “While these innovative new designs are fun to have, they are not indispensable, sought-after features among users.”

The Z Flip can remain open at different angles to watch videos or take photos. When the phone is closed, selfies are needed and notifications are displayed in a small window on the cover. Unfolded, the screen measures 6.7 diagonally.

Samsung says it has added fiber to the gap between the hinge and the phone to keep dust out and improve the hinge function, probably to address Galaxy Fold’s shortcomings.

Samsung offers its S-series on the more traditional front. In a nod to the early 2020s, the South Korean company showed the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra and switched directly to the S20 from its previous S10 series.

The S20 phones are designed to take high-quality photos in dark environments, said Samsung product manager Mark Holloway. The phones can take both video and photos at the same time, using artificial intelligence to set the best moments to capture the still images.

Samsung’s renewed focus on the camera follows other smartphone manufacturers. Apple announced the iPhone 11 last fall, which offers an extra lens for images with a wider angle and combines multiple images with software to improve photos in low light. Pixel phones from Google also offer a similar function in low light.

The S-phones from Samsung already offer a wider angle and some functions for low light. But the company says the new phones will focus on high-resolution photos and the ability to zoom in 30 to 100 times, depending on the model.

The camera on the S20 series is “a huge leap”, says Moor Insights & Strategy’s Patrick Moorhead, who argued that people could attract attention to the more expensive models, even if the sale of smartphones slows down.

Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen called the S20 “amazing,” but was worried that the crowd had a muffled response at the event.

“I think we have reached the point in the technological timeline that we all have technology that is so good, better than we can even understand or benefit from, that everything that has been introduced is not greeted with the same enthusiasm, ” he said .

The S20 phones will be available in the US from March 6 and range in price from $ 1,000 to $ 1,400. All S20 models will be compatible with the next generation of mobile networks known as 5G, although it is still an early technology that consumers do not usually need. The Z Flip does not work with 5G networks.

When people entered the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts for the Samsung launch event, they passed a team with external temperatures in the security line, probably a precautionary measure to check for the corona virus. Samsung also offered hand sanitizer stations and face masks in the event lobby.

