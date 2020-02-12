Advertisement

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a new sensor that can detect water leaks in buildings and send an alarm to phones.

In particular, the device uses nanotechnology to supply itself with electricity so that it can be operated without a battery. This has enabled the team to significantly reduce the cost of the sensor, in addition to eliminating the associated circuitry. In fact, the researchers estimate that the sensor could be commercially manufactured for $ 1 apiece – about a tenth the cost of current leak detectors.

In practice, the sensor uses nanoparticles that trigger a chemical reaction that generates enough electricity to power a radio and other environmental sensors.

Advertisement

In addition to reducing costs, the researchers designed the sensor to be environmentally friendly and have a nickel size for easy placement.

It is not yet known when the sensor can be commercialized.

Photo credits: Creative Commons – “Drip Drip Ready Drip” by cogdogblog

Source: University of Waterloo

Advertisement