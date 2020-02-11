Advertisement

Twitter has launched a new tool that allows users to find accurate information about this year’s US Census.

People who search for terms related to censuses automatically see a link to the federal government census website that contains information about participating in the census, the information it collects, and how it is used.

It is the latest example of how technology companies are trying to curb the flow of misinformation related to the census that divides US House seats and provides billions of dollars in federal funds.

“Ensuring that the public finds information from relevant sources is a key aspect of our commitment to serving the public conversation on Twitter,” the company said on Tuesday in a statement announcing the change.

False claims about the census could distort the results if they prevent participation. On Monday, a prominent Latin American organization asked the Census Bureau to do more to stamp out rumors that include a citizenship issue.

President Donald Trump’s government had attempted to include a question asking citizenship of citizenship, but the Supreme Court overruled it. Immigration lawyers said the issue prevented immigrants from attending and resulted in an outnumbered minorities.

Twitter will also add a tool to help users report content that contains inaccurate or misleading census information.

All major platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Google – have announced that they are working directly with the Census Bureau to reduce the amount of census-related misinformation circulating on their platforms.

