Advertisement

BEIJING –

China again reported a fall in the number of new cases of viral infection and 97 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths beyond 1,100, as postal services worldwide said delivery was affected by the cancellation of many flights to China.

The National Health Commission said that 2,015 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which were taken for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China reached 44,653, although many experts say that a large number of infected others have been counted down.

The extra deaths increased the toll on the mainland to 1,113. Two people died elsewhere, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Advertisement

In the port city of Tianjin, just southeast of Beijing, a cluster of cases has been traced to a department store in the Baodi district. A third of the 104 confirmed cases of Tianjin are in Baodi, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

A salesperson who worked in the small household appliances department of the store became the first person in the cluster to be diagnosed on January 31, Xinhua said. The store was already closed at that time and disinfected on 1 February. Nevertheless, several diagnoses soon followed.

The next to confirm their infections were also sellers in the store. They had not recently visited Wuhan and, with the exception of a couple, the patients worked in different parts of the store and did not know each other, according to Xinhua.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said 39 new cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess.

The US postal service said it “encountered significant problems” when sending letters, packages and instant messages to China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Both the US and the Singapore Post said in notes to their global counterparts that they would no longer accept items destined for China, “until sufficient transportation capacity becomes available.”

The Chinese postal service, China Post, said it disinfected post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus did not spread through the mail and to protect personnel.

It said the crisis also has an impact on mail that China is transit to other destinations, including North Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographical name to prevent stigmatization and to show that the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The disease was first reported in December and was linked to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was largely concentrated.

Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese epidemiologist, said that although the virus outbreak in China could peak this month, the situation in the center of the crisis remains a greater challenge.

“We still need more time to work hard in Wuhan,” he said, where isolating infected patients was a priority there.

“We must prevent more people from becoming infected,” he said. “The problem of human-to-human transmission has not yet been solved.”

Without sufficient facilities to handle the number of cases, Wuhan has built prefabricated hospitals and converted a gym and other large spaces to accommodate patients and try to isolate them from others.

China’s official media reported Tuesday that senior officials in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have been relieved of their duties. No reasons were given, although the initial response from the province was considered slow and ineffective. There has been simulation that higher-level officials could be fired, but this could lead to political struggle and tacit recognition of responsibility.

The virus outbreak has become the newest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi Jinping, who has built up more political power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong has had trouble tackling crises on multiple fronts. These include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the US and a backlash on China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday has been extended to try to control the spread of the virus. About 60 million people are in virtual quarantine and many others are still working at home.

In Hong Kong, the diagnosis of four people living in an apartment building led to worrying comparisons with the deadly SARS pandemic of 17 years ago.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building after a 62-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus was found on 10 floors directly below a man who had previously been confirmed with the virus.

Calling it as a precautionary measure, health officials tried to dispel the fear of an epidemic, removing the similarities with the SARS community outbreak in the Amoy Gardens residential area in 2003.

——

Associated Press writers Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; John Leicester in Paris; Yanan Wang and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

Advertisement