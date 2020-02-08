Advertisement

Lawmakers in Westchester County, New York, announced that on Friday he would shift his loyalty from the Republicans to the Democratic Party.

David Tubiolo was the only remaining Republican on the County Board of Legislators and left the party without representation, News 12 reported.

Tubiolo, 32, said that his decision – apparently two years in preparation – was partially influenced by Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I’m not trying to demonize Republicans,” Tubiolo said in News 12. “I’m just saying that I feel more comfortable with the Democratic Party at the moment.”

Aside from the president himself, Yonkers-based Tubiolo said he believed in student debt and prison reform while at the same time coming for work – views that were more in line with those of the Democratic Party – Rockland / Westchester Journal News reported.

He also said that he identified with the so-called Rockefeller Republicans – moderate Republicans who were popular in regions like the northeast and west coasts between the 1930s and 1970s.

“They slowly disappeared or were pushed out of the party,” Tubiolo told Journal News. “I’ve been thinking more and more of this type of mold and I no longer feel like I have a home.”

Tubiolo said that he was now making his decision so that he could register for the Democrats before a February 14 deadline for voting in the April Democratic primary was passed.

President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during the Opportunity Now summit at Central Piedmont Community College on February 7, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

“Every candidate is currently better than the president, so I would say that any of the candidates left until April is a wonderful choice and I think they can beat Donald Trump,” he said according to News 12.

Tubiolo’s change in loyalties was welcomed by the Democrats in the state.

“This is the first time in history that we didn’t have a Republican on the County Board of Legislators. Did you hear that? No Republican on the County Board of Legislators!” Ben Boykin, Chairman of the Board of Legislators, told News 12 ,

Not surprisingly, the local Republicans were not so impressed with Tubiolo’s recent move.

Doug Colety, chairman of the Westchester GOP, said in a statement: “David Tubiolo’s party counter is a betrayal of the voters who elected a Republican with Republican values ​​as their legislature in November. Tubiolo resigned one month after his two-year term People and principles that brought him to victory. His action is a sad example of a politician who plays the system to advance his personal ambitions. “

