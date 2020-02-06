Advertisement

Most tech companies are likely to have some disadvantages in the first quarter due to the corona virus. On Monday, it was reported that “China’s smartphone shipments due to coronavirus could decrease in the first quarter,” according to Caixin Global of China, which was down 30% or more.

Just yesterday, Caixin Global reported that smartphone display manufacturers like BOE will be disrupted by the corona virus and Huawei will be hardest hit, followed by Xiaomi, Vivo and other Chinese smartphone vendors.

This is likely to be the story in the first quarter of 2020, when China is struck by the corona virus, followed by all technology companies, including Apple, whose quarter is nearing end. It happens in a crisis like this.

However, some media companies want to make money with “Exclusives” and disaster stories to increase the hit rate for their stories. Some are irresponsible. I think the Nikkei Asian Review is one such company. Why is Apple honored under pressure from the entire smartphone industry?

Knowing that all tech companies with supply chains in China are in the same boat, it’s foolish to spike Apple’s AirPods production as if it were an Apple problem.

The hyped-up Nikkei report said, “Apple’s plan to dramatically boost AirPods production is threatened by the outbreak of the corona virusThis has forced suppliers in China to cease operations for two weeks, and could leave them without components even after resuming work on Monday.

However, the Apple CEO has made it clear that production will return to normal on or around February 10 and that there will likely be some delivery bottlenecks. Apple, like most major technology companies, is looking into the matter.

If you are still interested or curious to read the full Nikkei story based on a number of rumors, you can do so here.

Ultimately, the corona virus is spreading faster than expected, and it’s not time to worry about stocks and individual companies while the situation is fluid.

Yes, it is more than likely that your major technology stocks will stall in the next reporting period and it may take two months before you can hold Apple’s popular new AirPods Pro in your hands. So what.

Be on the safe side, because every big company and government do their best to get this coronavirus animal under control so that everything returns to normal. Now is not the time to stir up stories about production delays while people in China are still dying and chaos is causing cities to be closed to the outside world, as our cover chart shows.

Until the corona virus is under control in China and / or Apple’s CEO makes further comments about the situation in China, Patently Apple will stop reporting on the problem in the future.

