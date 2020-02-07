Advertisement

Netflix released an environmental, social, and governance report on Friday that included nine selections that were removed after foreign governments requested that they be removed from the streaming service.

To become more transparent, Netflix announced what content was removed due to government demands. According to the report, these shutdowns will be reported annually starting next year. The titles were removed from the streaming service following written requests from governments.

Perhaps the most well-known content was an episode from the comedian Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act series, in which he ridiculed Saudi government statements for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The episode titled “Saudi Arabia” was retired in Saudi Arabia in 2019. In January of this year, Variety said that Netflix removed the episode to avoid violating local laws.

“We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we received a valid legal request – and to comply with local laws,” the streaming service told Variety.

Most of the content removed from the service was in Singapore at the request of the Infocomm Media Development Authority. In 2019, Martin Scorsese’s controversial film The Last Temptation of Christ, in which Jesus struggles with various temptations, was removed from worship because it is banned in the city-state.

Also, programs on marijuana use have been removed from the Singapore service, including the cooking on high cooking competition show, the sitcom Disjointed and the cannabis documentary The Legend of 420. In June 2019, TripSavvy named Singapore’s drug laws the strictest on the This year, the city-state demanded that the Brazilian parody The Last Hangover, which parodies the Last Supper in a hangover comedy, be removed from service. The Singapore Constitution supports religious freedom.

The first move took place in 2015 after the New Zealand film and video labeling agency requested it for the 2006 documentary The Bridge, which involved suicides at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, including interviews with family members and friends of the Victim. It was classified by the FVLB as “reprehensible”. The 2006 New Zealand Coroners Act imposes severe restrictions on the representation of suicides in the media and requires approval or exemptions for the publication of suicides without a Coroner certificate.

In 2017, Netflix removed Stanley Kubrick’s film Full Metal Jacket from the Vietnam War following a written request from the Vietnamese Authority for Broadcasting and Electronic Information. The film shows the experience of two private individuals in the boot camp and in Vietnam. In the same year, the service also removed George Romero’s zombie classic Night of the Living Dead in Germany because it is banned there.

Despite its plans to announce these moves annually, Netflix has fought the government by stopping its content. In January, Netflix filed a complaint with the top Brazilian judicial authority after a judge in Rio de Janeiro ordered the last hangover to be cleared, NBC news reported. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of Netflix.

“It cannot be assumed that a humorous satire has the magical power to undermine the values ​​of the Christian faith, the existence of which goes back more than two thousand years,” wrote the judge.

Hasan Minhaj is attending a “Patriot Act” screening in Los Angeles on April 6, 2019.

Charles Gallay / Getty

