February 7, 2020, 10:17 p.m.

Emily Oliver

Updated: February 7th 2020, 10:27 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. – What would you do with almost a quarter of a million dollars?

It’s a simple answer for a Hillyard nonprofit that provides a fun and safe place to hang out after school for vulnerable and special needs children. There, students can talk to mentors and create art.

The nonprofit organization, “If You Could Only Save One” received a $ 225,000 grant from the Group Health Foundation.

“There are no words,” said Natalia Gutierrez, managing director. “It makes me a bit emotional because I wished someone was listening at the time. So much more people are listening now. ”

Gutierrez plans to use the money to hire a director, buy supplies, and search for a new building.

She says they are always looking for donations for art supplies.

