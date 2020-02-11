Advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH – The most basic rule for bear hunting is: “If you want to shoot a bear, don’t miss it.” Or, as Ralph Waldo Emerson put it, “If you attack a king, you have to kill him. “

Well, Democrats tossed President Trump everything they could imagine. And missed.

You couldn’t kill him. Or even bruises or scratches. They failed to comb his hair.

Today he is stronger than ever – stronger than the day he was elected, stronger than the day he took office.

After all, he and his campaign were still illegally spied on by political opponents of the previous government and their angry remains on both days.

Given all of the dark forces opposed to him, it’s really a miracle that Mr. Trump has managed to accomplish everything he has accomplished in the past three years. But it was hardly a first term.

There was no “honeymoon” as they call it. Damn, there wasn’t even an interruption to the campaign against him. Hillary Clinton, democratic opponents, the federal intelligence services and the vast majority of the media have made every effort to thwart him at every turn.

Mr. Trump loves to drive his enemies out of their thoughts by joking that he serves a third, fourth, or fifth term – even for the next few hundred years. (His enemies are not very smart when it comes to math, human biology, the constitution, or even facts.)

Most recently, he issued a Twitter message pointing to a kind of infinite cosmic presidency along the lines of Max Headroom that would last forever.

“TRUMP 4EVA,” read the sign.

This is of course funny for anyone who still has a sense of humor. But it raises a very serious question.

Since all these liars and charlatans in Washington have canceled Mr. Trump’s first term, shouldn’t he choose another first term? When does he get the first term in which he was elected in 2016?

I mean, imagine what Mr. Trump could do if he actually had a first term? Instead, he spent three years struggling with intelligence officials, the Department of Justice and Democrats in Congress over fantastic claims that were so insane and conspiratorial that no sane person could believe them at first glance.

But in a world where truth doesn’t matter, such lies thrive.

Still, they couldn’t kill the king.

They wanted to accuse Mr. Trump, but could only accuse their own great white hope of beating Mr. Trump in the elections: Joe Biden.

Now Mr. Trump is on the war path.

He was acquitted forever and gave the best speech on the state of the Union on television last week. Literally better than Ronald Reagan.

In the meantime, last week, the Democrats sacrificed themselves in the Iowa assemblies.

This week, Mr. Trump is holding another of his major rallies in Manchester at the heart of the nation’s first People’s Assembly, while Democrats are voting to search their sad lot. It is a scorching reminder of the unified enthusiasm that Mr. Trump enjoys.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden sinks like a cold stone, while socialist Bernie Sanders burns to a blaze.

At this rate, either Bernie wins and the Democrats transform into a full-blown socialist party, or the party leaders steal his nomination. Again.

In any case, it ends in November with a disaster for the Democrats.

⦁ Charles Hurt can be reached at [email protected] or @charleshurt on Twitter.

