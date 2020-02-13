According to Google, some policy changes in 2018 will result in a 98 percent drop in the number of Play Store apps asking users for access to call log and SMS data in the past year.

According to a blog post that describes the impact of policy changes on fighting bad apps and malicious developers, Google has claimed that the changes have had a significant impact. Along with reducing the number of apps asking for access to call and SMS data, Google reports that the “improved verification mechanisms” prevented 790,000 non-compliance apps from reaching the Play Store.

According to Google, the Play Protect system has blocked over 1.9 billion instances of non-Play Store malware.

However, the impact on apps that use call and SMS permissions is particularly profound. In October 2018, Google announced a new policy that restricted which apps were allowed to request access to call log and SMS data. In early 2019, Google doubled the policy and warned against removing all non-compliant apps from the Play Store.

The tactic clearly worked – a drop of 98 percent is no reason to sneeze. According to Google, the remaining two percent of apps actually need call and text data to perform core tasks.

Google’s contribution, however, makes things appear better than they are. Malware is still very popular on Android. It was only last year that researchers discovered the Agent Smith malware, which replaces code in apps. In addition, researchers recently discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability in Android 8 and 9. While Google released a patch, many users with affected devices may never get it and may leave hundreds of thousands of Android phones open.

In addition, Google’s efforts to curb misuse of permissions on Android should be welcomed. However, stricter guidelines and permissions changes in Android 10 are unlikely to completely stop permissions abuse.

Regardless, Google is making progress and Android users are better for it.

Source: Google Via: Engadget