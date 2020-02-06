Advertisement

Among the deceased were 70 people from Hubei Province and Wuhan Province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak

Beijing: The death toll from China’s novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 563. On Wednesday, 73 people died. This was the highest number of deaths in a day, while the total number of confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018 on Thursday, according to Chinese health authorities.

On Wednesday, 73 people died as a result of the virus and the newly confirmed cases of the epidemic increased by 3,694, the country’s National Health Commission said.

A total of 563 people have died in the country as a result of the virus, and 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial regions, the Commission said.

The provinces of Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou each recorded one death, according to the commission.

A further 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday, of which 2,987 are in Hubei.

Also on Wednesday, 640 patients became seriously ill and 3,859 remained in severe condition, the commission said.

While the virus is transmitted from person to person, over 2.82 lakh of patient contacts were followed, with over 1.86 lakh of others still under medical surveillance.

By the end of Wednesday, 21 confirmed cases from Hong Kong, 10 in Macau and 11 in Taiwan, had been reported, the Commission said.

Virus cases abroad rose to 182 on Wednesday. The Philippines reported the first death abroad, while Hong Kong announced its first accident on Sunday.

Chinese officials hope that the cases will be resolved in the coming days as more specialized hospitals are established in Wuhan.

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced that a batch of remdesivir, an antiviral drug to be clinically tested to test the effectiveness of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), will soon arrive in China.

Remdesivir was used in a media report to treat Ebola infections abroad.

So far, there is no set treatment to cure the coronavirus cases.

