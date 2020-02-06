Advertisement

China has reported that the number of coronavirus deaths increased by 73 to 563, with confirmed cases increasing by 3,694 to 28,018.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for more funds to help countries fight the spread of the disease, with 5,400 people quarantined on two cruise ships in Asia.

In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health experts said 20 people on the cruise ship Diamond Princess were infected by the virus.

You will be dropped off when you moor the ship and taken to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board were faced with a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

Tests are still pending on 171 other people who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving a separate ship in Hong Kong, the Ministry of Health said.

The passengers and crew on board the Hong Kong ship were also examined after three passengers were diagnosed with the virus on a previous trip.

Carrie Lam, the region’s beset leader, announced that two terminals – including one where the cruise ship is currently in quarantine – will be closed. Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has asked for $ 675 million to help countries fight the expected spread of the virus.

He admitted that the sum is a lot, but said in a press conference that “if we don’t invest in retirement now, it will be a lot less than the bill we will face.”

According to Tedros, the UN health agency has seen the largest increase since the epidemic broke out in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from early Thursday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 3,694 to 28,018.

Outside of mainland China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has vigorously defended its epidemic measures and urged other nations not to go overboard in their responses. A person’s temperature is checked as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus (Zoltan Balogh / MTI via AP).

“Countries can assess the disease situation in an objective, fair, calm and rational manner, respect the relevant and professional WHO recommendations, understand and support China’s disease control efforts,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chenying at an online press conference.

“Fear is worse than any virus.”

When thousands of Hong Kong hospital workers went on strike to demand the full closure of the Chinese mainland border, the city announced that all people from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, would need to be quarantined for 14 days.

China built a new hospital in a few days and rebuilt a gym, exhibition hall, and cultural center to treat the thousands of patients in its severely affected central region.

The patients were taken to a 1,000-bed hospital with pre-built wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan.

On Thursday, a hospital with 1,500 beds specially built for virus patients is to be opened.

