Advertisement

Employers created a robust 225,000 jobs in January, supported by unusually warm weather.

The country’s unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.6% as more people entered the labor force to look for work, the Ministry of Labor said on Friday. Employment growth focused on the healthcare, construction, transportation and storage, leisure, and hospitality sectors.

“This is one of the best job markets in a generation,” Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain told CBS MoneyWatch before the government’s latest employment report.

Advertisement

Chamberlain noted, however, that industries that are exposed to trade, including manufacturing, are “in a mild recession”. Manufacturing lost 12,000 jobs in January after remaining unchanged in December.

Wages are growing steadily



Average hourly wages for workers rose 3.1% yoy in January, above growth in December. While general wage growth peaked last February, wages are still rising faster than average for 82% of non-managerial workers.

Amy Glaser, senior vice president of Adecco HR, said her customers saw wage increases “across the board.”

“Five years ago, my customers talked about raising [hourly] wages by 15 cents or a quarter – we always spoke in cents. Now we speak in dollars,” she said.

The Department of Labor also released its annual revisions to employment growth for 2019 as a whole on Friday. The revised workforce for the US population, and thus for the labor market, was half a million smaller than the previous estimate last year.

“[S] strong job creation and steady wage growth in January gave certainty that record-breaking economic expansion has not yet been completed,” Oxford Economics analysts wrote in a note. “However, this latest health report also points to a mature job market that is slowing to the slowest pace since 2011 with job creation in 2019. Benchmark revisions indicate that this job market is no longer as young as it pretended to be in the past two years. “

Advertisement