The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 722 in China on Saturday, including the first foreign victim, when Hong Kong imposed a mandatory quarantine on the mainland to block the spread of an epidemic that caused global panic.

With 86 more people dying on mainland China – the highest one-day jump so far – the toll on 774 deaths worldwide came during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang’s death caused a rare outburst of grief and anger on social media about how the government dealt with the crisis. Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE

A 60-year-old American citizen diagnosed with the virus died Thursday in Wuhan, the city in the epicenter of the health emergency, according to the US embassy, ​​which gave no further details about the victim.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to AFP that the victim was an American citizen of Chinese origin.

A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in the hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, adding that it was “difficult” to confirm whether he had the disease.

Map with some of the different quarantine locations around the world for the new coronavirus Photo: AFP / Sabrina BLANCHARD

The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Nearly 35,000 people have been infected by the new species, which is believed to have originated in a market that sells wild animals in Wuhan last year before spreading across China.

Hong Kong began by enforcing a two-week quarantine for everyone arriving on mainland China, under threat of both fines and imprisonment. Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

The epidemic has prompted the government to close entire cities as anger increases in dealing with the crisis, especially after a whistleblower doctor fell victim to the virus.

More than 320 cases have been reported in nearly 30 countries outside of China.

In the past week, Hong Kong was hit by a wave of panic purchases with supermarket shelves that were often stripped of staple products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice and pasta. Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

In Geneva, the World Health Organization said that the number of cases reported daily in China “stabilizes” – but warned that it was too early to say if the virus reached a peak.

Asian cruise ships have become a point of interest because dozens of cases have been confirmed on a ship off the Japanese coast. Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned of misinformation about the virus and said it made the work of health care personnel more difficult.

“We are not only fighting the virus, we are also fighting the trolls and conspiracy theorists who insist on misinformation and undermine the outbreak reaction,” he said.

Fearing that the virus could cause an economic slowdown in China – the world’s largest oil importer and consumer – recommended a commission set up by the OPEC club of petroleum-producing countries to reduce oil production.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who contracted the disease while treating a patient, was praised as a “hero” while people on Twitter-like Weibo scolded “fat officials” and demanded “freedom of expression” Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE

“The coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on economic activity, particularly in the transport sector, tourism and industry, particularly in China,” said Mohamed Arkab, president of the OPEC conference, in a statement.

The US offers up to $ 100 million to China and other affected countries to fight the corona virus. Stephen E. Biegun, Deputy State Secretary, makes the announcement. Duration: 00: 19 Photo: AFPTV / Bastien INZAURRALDE

Hong Kong began by enforcing a two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from China, under threat of both fines and imprisonment.

Most people can be placed in quarantine at home or in hotels, but are confronted with phone calls and samples every day.

The financial hub has 25 confirmed cases with one patient who died earlier this week.

The virus has given new life to the memories of the SARS outbreak that killed 299 in the semi-autonomous city and saddled residents with deep distrust of Beijing authorities who initially covered the outbreak.

In the past week, Hong Kong was hit by a wave of panic purchases with supermarket shelves that were often stripped of staple products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice and pasta.

Similar scenes were seen in Singapore on Saturday when shoppers cleared the shelves of the supermarket after the city-state, which had 33 confirmed, raised its warning level for the virus.

China has expanded its own measures, with cities far from Hubei telling residents that only one person per household can leave the house every two days to buy supplies.

On Saturday, Shanghai became the newest jurisdiction to order residents to wear masks in public places, and warned that those who do not cooperate will be treated “seriously” by law.

Anger over the way the government dealt with the health crisis erupted on social media following the death of a doctor in Wuhan who silenced the police after raising the alarm in December about the emerging virus threat.

The government responded by sending its anti-grave body to Wuhan to start an investigation after the death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who contracted the disease while treating a patient.

Other governments have hardened their defense, with several countries banning arrivals from China, while major airlines have suspended flights.

New cases emerged abroad, with five British nationals, including a child, who tested positive for the virus after staying at the same ski chalet in France.

Asian cruise ships have become a point of attention.

Sixty-four people aboard the Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast have tested positive and passengers aboard the ship have been asked to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections.

