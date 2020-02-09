Advertisement

The sitcom is one of those shows that always makes fans wonder if the funny scenes are scripted or improvised. However, The Office fans may be surprised at how many of the jokes and unexpected turns were planned from the start.

There is a cold that is a favorite with fans and that is a fast interaction between Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson.) Discover why it is actually a blooper kept in the show and more.

Jim opens Dwight’s fitness ball in a cold on “The Office”

Dwight sometimes gets Jim on the nerves. In the episode “Performance Review” he does this by bouncing on a fitness ball at his desk.

Dwight tries to convince him to get a fitness ball to strengthen his core. Jim doesn’t seem interested at all. Eventually Jim asks him how much he has paid for it and when he answers $ 25, he grabs his scissors and drops him out.

The fitness sphere didn’t have to pop

Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly Halpert, Jake Lacy as Pete, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon on “The Office” | Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey spoke about what the script said on their podcast, Office Ladies. “Well everyone, it wasn’t meant to be popping,” Fischer revealed. She spoke with the prophet master about the episode.

He bought 17 balls and practiced with John Krasinski with three of them. “The idea was that John would put the scissors in the fitness sphere and it would drain very slowly and the camera would stand in front of Dwight’s desk and you would see him melt on the floor very slowly as Jim was very smug,” Fisher said previously Kinsey has added “looks on.”

Fischer continued: “They practiced three times. It worked perfectly and they still had 14 left for this scene. “The actress said the prophet said to Krasinski:” As long as you don’t hit the seam of the ball with the scissors, that would be a million that you could do it, the ball would slowly deflate and it would work as planned. “

Larry Wilmore insisted to keep the blooper on the show

The actors started making 13 recordings. They decided to use the last ball, although all other takes went perfectly. Krasinski did it again for the last take and he accidentally hit the seam, making it pop.

“You can see the shock on Rainn’s face,” Fischer said. She said later: “We were all shocked. We were like “Oh my god!” And you could see John breaking completely. You can see his shoulders. “

However, he made sure that he turned around and left so that his reaction would not be captured on the camera. “I swear you can hear someone say,” What?! “said Fischer.

The plan was to use a new take where everything goes as described. Writer, Larry Wilmore was the one who pressed the fast pop instead of a scene where the ball deflates.

