Advertisement

The official worldwide coronavirus deaths have exceeded 1,016 since the outbreak in Wuhan began late last year as governments around the world are working to curb the rapidly spreading disease.

The Chinese National Health Commission announced Monday that it had received 42,638 confirmed cases and 1,016 mainland deaths. A total of 3,996 patients were cured and discharged from medical care, leaving 37,626 confirmed cases and another 21,675 suspected cases. Of these, 7,333, who are confirmed to have been infected with the virus, are in serious condition.

China announced 108 deaths last day, including 103 in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the new virus, one in Beijing, one in Tianjin and one in Heilongjiang Province.

Advertisement

The officials also confirmed 42 confirmed infections in Hong Kong, 10 in Macau and 18 in Taiwan. One death was confirmed in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. At the time of publication, 12 cases were confirmed in the United States and one death of an American citizen who died of the virus in Wuhan over the weekend.

Since the new virus first appeared in a wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in central Hubei province in December, it has spread by air and sea to citizens in America and over a dozen other countries. Although the mortality rate (approximately 2.1 percent) is much lower than that of the SARS virus (approximately 9.6 percent), the corona virus has now killed more people than SARS, which had a total death rate of 774.

As Coronavirus increases the number of travelers arriving at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on February 10, 2020, they are wearing masks. According to health authorities, more than 40,500 people with around 910 fatalities in mainland China are affected in Asia.

Paula Bronstein / Getty

Chinese health officials disagree on whether the virus is spread in the air, and an expert claims that this could “theoretically” be the case. During a press conference on Saturday, Zeng Qun, the deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, said the coronavirus is spread through direct transmission, which involves physical contact.

However, China Daily, an English-language newspaper from the Chinese Communist Party’s public relations department, reported that Zeng said the virus could also transmit aerosols. “Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with air droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation,” Zeng was quoted as saying.

Feng Luzhao, a researcher from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, questioned the view on Sunday and told a press conference that there was no evidence that coronaviruses could form aerosols. Feng claims that the best possible route of transmission is still direct, which includes an uninfected person breathing in the air from an infected person’s coughing or sneezing.

The Director General of the World Health Organization declared Coronavirus an international alarming public health emergency on the recommendation of the institution’s emergency committee. In the past few weeks, the Trump administration has announced that it has evacuated over 800 Americans from Wuhan to protect them and contain the virus.

Other countries have similarly taken measures to protect their citizens, including the United States, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia, which have imposed temporary travel restrictions to curb the outbreak.

Advertisement