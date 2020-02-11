Advertisement

By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM

Brent crude hit a new 13-month low of around $ 53.11 on Monday after announcing that OPEC + cuts may not be around the corner. The spreads on the futures markets signal weaker demand, with the discount on spot prices increasing further. This year, Brent’s crude oil price fell more than 18% and 25% from its January high of $ 71.75.

The global slump in manufacturing should end in 2020 after the US and China reached their first phase trade agreement. After the trade agreement was signed, Europe was expected to shine again due to renewed Chinese demand. But nobody expected an outbreak of the corona virus, which would interrupt economic activity in China and spread worldwide.

Advertisement

It is no longer a question of whether the coronavirus epidemic will lead to an economic slowdown, but how painful this cooldown will be. The extent of the effects can only be determined if the spread of the virus slows down and the outbreak comes under control, which is not the case at the moment.

Chinese companies should get back to work on Monday, but many auto factories and other manufacturers remained closed after the New Year holidays. State refineries such as PetroChina, Sinopec Corp. and CNOOC have announced cuts to their refineries totaling approximately 940,000 barrels a day. In fact, that number will be much larger if you consider independent refiners.

Given that China’s oil demand has dropped more than 3 million barrels a day, the country may have to cut imports for a few months. In the meantime, super tankers may need to store oil, which means that stocks are building up excessively.

Therefore, OPEC + may have to make a quick decision very soon to prevent a further drop in prices. Russia currently appears to be the main obstacle to a cut in production. However, if the corona virus continues to spread and we see no reaction from the cartel, we expect oil prices to remain in free fall.

For information. Disclaimer and risk warning see: FXTM

FXTM brand: ForexTime Limited is regulated by CySEC and licensed by SA FSCA. Forextime UK Limited is approved and regulated by the FCA, and Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius

Advertisement