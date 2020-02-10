Advertisement

I’ve been thinking a lot about established companies compared to newcomers lately. Silicon Valley’s assumption is that the latter always beats the former. It’s more complicated.

Take a look at the three media companies that posted different amounts of profit last week on the same day. The New York Times, the growing king of digital subscriptions, posted fourth-quarter earnings of $ 68 million on sales of $ 508 million. News Corp., the hype of the former film and television empire, made a profit of $ 103 million on sales of $ 2.5 billion in December, both declining numbers. The magazine and subordinate broadcaster Meredith, which was owned briefly by Fortune, made a profit of $ 38 million on a drop in sales of $ 810 million.

An obvious finding is how much harder News Corp. works for his earnings. Also, keep in mind that each of these gray beards earns the kind of money that kills a lot of crazy digital startups. After all these years and all the venture capital investments, the so-called disruptors of the American journalism landscape are not holding anything against the Stalwarts, who are very well represented there.

Rocket shipping from Tesla, which recently totaled $ 134 billion, has been badly affected compared to its established competitors. Tesla earned $ 105 million in the fourth quarter. Ford lost $ 1.7 billion. The Detroit symbol (market cap: $ 32 billion) confirmed last week that turnaround CEO Jim Hackett’s days are counted by identifying Jim Farley’s car type as Hackett’s No. 2 and heir. Ford also announced the resignation of Joe Hinrichs, its production manager.

A gaggle of self-driving car manufacturers is losing through

Trunk loads, but there’s no sign that established automakers know how to stop Tesla.

One size does not fit all established companies

Narrative.

