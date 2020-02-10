Advertisement

What the short list for the Tennessee Titans free search will look like.

The Tennessee Titans will be able to spend some money on a free agency this year, but much attention has been paid to looking at who will be re-signed instead of who could be obtained.

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jack Conklin and Logan Ryan are the most important free agents of the Titans that come on the market and how they deal with those four players is the key to this offseason.

Who gets the Titans tag, what kind of deal makes the most sense in the long run and how much does the age factor play in these contract discussions? These are all important questions that we really cannot answer.

So, to take a break from the typical conversation about those players, I wanted to see what free agents the Titans could go to when the market opens.

Now you may think that there are many free agents on the market, but there is one important filter that all these guys go through. That filter is whether or not they have someone in the Titans coaching staff or front office who is responsible for them.

