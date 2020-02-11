Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal after AAP election victory in Delhi | Twitter | @AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: There was only one big winner on Twitter: AAP’s election victory in Delhi resulted in reactions from across the political spectrum, although the normally active BJP spokesmen who explained the defeat at the TV news studios strangely fell silent on social media. AAP seems to be too busy partying to take care of tweets.

However, BJP’s national vice president, Uma Bharti, has her own unique interpretation of the Delhi and Chhatrapati Modi poll results. Didn’t the results reach you?

2. लगभग लगभग वर्वर ष हुए्विभिन राज्ज में विधानसभाओं के केाचुन, फिर फिराद हुआ हुआा का चुनाव, फिर हुए हुए रार्ज में महीनों महीनों में रार्ज में मेंानसभाओं ओं ओं के के्समकक कोई कोईा नहीं नहीं

– Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 11, 2020

BJP’s most popular Twitter troll, Tajinder Singh Bagga, who lost in the Delhi elections, consoles himself with poems.

अरविंद: // ाकेजरीव ल जी और आदमी आदमीाप्र केजरीव की सभीाक्र्यकरात को कोार्र बधाबध https://t.co/3j6qFjXbMw

– Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

Amit Malviya, head of IT at the BJP, found that the BJP was “done and dusted”.

Don’t hurry to call the Delhi elections one way or another until everything is done and dusted off.

– Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 11, 2020

The political strategist and former JD (U) member Prashant Kishor, who led the AAP election campaign in Delhi, is very grateful.

Thank you Delhi for working to protect the soul of India!

– Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

To other parties: Since Congress brought home a zero, it decided to celebrate AAP’s victory instead.

The congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sanjay Nirupam congratulate from the bottom of my heart.

#ResultOnDelhi congratulates @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal on their great victory. The people of Delhi have put their trust in your team again. I hope you make the city cleaner, safer and better. I wish you all the best!

– Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 11, 2020

अरविंद अरविंदाकेजरीव और और उनकी टीम दिल्दिल की कीाभ जीत जीत के लिएाबध ई # जय_जय_बजरंग

– Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) February 11, 2020

Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill, however, is more concerned about his party: he lists the “NOT TO DOs” for the congress.

Obviously not a rosy political morning for the #DelhiElectionResults congress

– Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 11, 2020

3 things Congress shouldn’t do today:

1. Justify your defeat

2. Find happiness in BJP defeat

3. Tell yourself that gains and losses are cyclical in elections

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty for a well-deserved victory and for implementing a targeted campaign.

#DelhiElectionResults

– Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 11, 2020

National Congress spokeswoman Abhishek Singhvi also has some advice on reviving the party and has something to do with Sheila Dikshit.

Ask my friends, TV stations today, in court, in parliament. I had said bjp wl b near 15. Looks like this. #delhielections #AAP the latter did a reasonably good job in edu, Health & sahayaks. #INC has 2search 4 an alternative Shiela face and has been supporting him / her for 4 years.

– Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 11, 2020

The author Chetan Bhagat has an interesting piece of advice for the congress – will he accept his idea?

Why don’t some congressional leaders across the country accept Arvind Kejriwal as their leader?

What’s so great about what you have now?

What improves your career opportunities? Be part of a declining or growing party?

It’s worth thinking about. # DelhiElections2020

– Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 11, 2020

Here’s a joke that Congress will definitely not find funny.

Fierce competition between congress and others. #DelhiElections #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/PX7M01WcI7

– Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 11, 2020

Other opposition leaders also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister of Delhi. The list includes two prominent prime ministers: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. DMK President M.K. Stalin also congratulates Kejriwal, while Sharad Pawar speaks of the NCP on the “comprehensive” victory.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty, who is ready to win # DelhiElection2020 again with a tough majority. Leaders who believe in hate speech and divisive politics should send a signal because only those who keep their promises are rewarded.

– Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial), February 11, 2020

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for a resounding election victory in Delhi. May this victory be a harbinger of a philanthropic and inclusive policy in our country. pic.twitter.com/oJYbH7YsA3

– Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi), February 11, 2020

I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on their renewed government formation in Delhi, on their massive mandate.

This is a clear confirmation that development surpasses local politics.

Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country.

– M. K. Stalin (@ mkstalin), February 11, 2020

Bollywood is not far behind – here are congratulations and celebrations from filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who learns a moral lesson from victory and defeat.

नफरत नफरत रार आज हाह गई…

– Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal), February 11, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has a confession – and an apology for Kunal Kamra.

Confession: I’m watching Republic TV. Sorry @ kunalkamra88

– Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha), February 11, 2020

And far away, President Donald Trump will visit India later this month. The writer and journalist Tunku Varadarajan cannot understand why he is brought to Ahmedabad, a city without alcohol.

Ahmedabad ???? With all the glory of India on tap – Madras, Calcutta, Jaipur, Bombay, Cochin – they will take the White House garrison to a non-alcoholic, vegetarian, unstylish, dry, provincial, religiously divided city whose name could one day be from that BJP changed? https://t.co/Cp5a8FkIou

– Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv), February 11, 2020

After all, AAP is not the only one celebrating: See India Today anchor elections dance after their AXIS final poll most accurately predicted the mandate.

And the Indian news channel remains surreal as always … pic.twitter.com/JJAzs8yjxX

– Antriksh Manav (@ SumitPurohit) February 11, 2020

And one last word to the silencer.

Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

