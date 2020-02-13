It just seems fitting that Hawaii Opera Theater had to find a replacement soprano for Mozart’s crazy opera, “The Marriage of Figaro” at the last minute.

New Zealand soprano Amina Edris would appear as Susanna, the object du desir in the romantic comedy, but unexpectedly left the production a few days before the opening of Friday.

Award-winning soprano Elena Galvan, who has trained in New York and San Francisco, will appear as Susanna.

It does not matter. No backstage drama can be compared to the hilarity on stage of “The Marriage of Figaro”. It is perhaps the most popular work in the opera repertoire, with more than 150 productions in 38 countries in 2019 alone, according to the Operabase website.

“It’s great. There are so many twists and turns, and ultimately no one is killed!” Said guest conductor David Angus, referring to the traditionally tragic end of many operas. “I think it’s the best opera ever written, because it’s just so full of life, it’s so full of energy. It’s just the best. “

No sitcom, no soap, no telenovela could come up with a plot as complicated as “Figaro,” and it would be fruitless to explain it all here. Suffice it to say that it has a surprisingly modern theme, given that it was first performed more than 230 years ago.

It is actually a # MeToo story, in which the compelling Count Almaviva (Edward Parks) tries to claim his privilege to cover his maid Susanna before marrying his servant Figaro (Ryan Kuster).

In the meantime, Figaro himself has obligations to marry another woman who is old enough to be his mother (hint, hint). He swears along with the countess (Mané Galoyan), Susanna and others to thwart his cowardly demands and to get himself out of trouble. All the promotion takes place in one day.

Amidst all the intrigues, characters hide behind furniture, in cupboards and in the bushes. There is deception and wrong identities.

There is layer after layer of confusion and pleasure, such as in the “pants role” (a boy character played by a singer who wears pants.) In “The Marriage of Figaro” it is the romance-beaten boy Cherubino, who will be played by mezzo soprano Olivia Vote. Yet Cherubino also plays the role of a woman. So you have a woman in real life who plays a boy in the opera, where he (or is she?) Eventually plays a woman.

All that action creates a multitude of possibilities to present ‘Figaro’. There is a real smorgasbord of styles and sensibilities that you can add to the story, said director Tara Faircloth, who has already directed the opera five times.

“I love one that is full of heart and whimsy, which is certainly a choice,” said Faircloth. “Some people do a much darker version” that tends to be political and social commentary.

Instead, she likes to focus on the love stories of the opera.

“We have teenagers, and we have the old people, which is pretty moving,” she said, “and then of course Figaro and Susanna, who are newlyweds, and then the count and countess, who are middle-aged and have the seven – years of itching – and what does that mean if a marriage has problems?

“For me, that is the really moving part. It’s interesting because modern women would say,” I would never forgive the count for behaving that way, “and of course a part of me feels that too, but there is also a part I think that every marriage has a thousand stories. It is very easy to say, “I would never forgive him,” but the love they have for each other is strong.

Kuster, a native of Illinois, who has trained intensively in San Francisco, sees his character as someone trapped between his own independence while trying to serve – and teach his master and friend, the count.

“The count and I became friends (in” The barber of Seville, the prequel of “Figaro”) and he asked me to come and work for him, “Kuster said.” It’s easy money and I don’t need the same amount anymore I have to hurry so hard until he shows interest in my future bride, and then I start getting into trouble.

“His mind goes a mile per minute. He always thinks. There is always a certain angle that he tries to play.”

After he had done the role twice before, Kuster said he could tighten the vocal demands of the role.

“My goal this time is to say something through the music, through different colors and articulation,” he said.

Vocally, Kuster’s biggest challenge will be singing two high “Fs” in “Se vuol ballare” (“If you want to dance”), an aria at the end of the first act, in which Figaro sings his plans to fool the count. The notes are a difficult jump for a baritone to reach.

“I learned to laugh at myself if it’s not my snuff,” he said. “Most people say,” It was great, “and so I’m definitely the hardest critic for myself.”

Galvan, who was summoned to replace Edris on Saturday, played Susanna in a production in Florida in 2019, won praise for her ‘shiny soprano’ and portrayed the character as’ sharp and smart … offering perceptive, quick-paced by the way as the wedding – Day chaos unfolded. “

Musically, Mozart’s score is considered a high point in style, content and beauty. The energetic overture preludes the chaotic comedy of the piece, which often appears as a stand-alone work in concert programs.

Susanna’s Act 4 aria, “Deh vieni, non-tardar” (“Come on, don’t be late”) is considered one of the great arias in opera.

“Her melody is beautiful, but she duet with three woodwinds – a flute, an oboe and a bassoon – and they weave around each other and weave around her,” said Angus.

“The music (in” Figaro “) is to die for,” he said. “It has fire, it has beauty, it has passion, elegance. It changes style.

“When it comes to courtly matters, we deal with baroque music, music that was 100 years older and very formal and rigid. And then the countess sings, and it is romantically high. It has a huge range of emotions and styles, and (Mozart) is almost perfect in everything. … I have done it many times and I am not completely tired of it. “

OPERA

“The marriage of FIgaro”

>> Where: Blaisdell concert hall

>> When: 7:30 pm Friday 4:00 pm Sunday, 7:30 pm Tuesday

>> Costs: $ 58- $ 135

>> Info: ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000