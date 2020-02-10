Advertisement

The first thing you may have noticed is when Saoirse Ronan stepped on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night was a pony. New pony! The second point was her strikingly subtle beauty. The latter came from the spirit of the long-standing employee of Chanel’s actress and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

Yoshimoto Bua has worked with familiar faces such as Jessica Biel, Kirsten Dunst, Margot Robbieand Margaret Qualley, among many others. And she has been with Ronan for the whole of her Little Women press trip red carpet trip. Although Ronan has never won an Oscar, she is the second youngest woman to be nominated four times, this time for the best actress thanks to her capable turn as Jo in Greta GerwigAdjustment. The rigmarole of the red carpet must be old by now and the makeup never seen before looks more difficult. But the super power of Yoshimoto Bua seems to be endless inspiration.

For the Oscars, however, her inspiration lay ahead of her all the time. “Saiorse is a timeless beauty and today her look was inspired by her grace and sublime elegance,” Yoshimoto Buo told Vanity Fair, adding that Ronan and her “entire glamor team sent inspiration photos and ideas back and forth during the few days before Oscars. “

After she prepared the skin with a moisturizing cream, ‘she applied a mixture of Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet in 10 and 20. I went inside and created a light contour with Les Beiges Healthy Glow pure powder in 40, and Joues Contraste in her cheeks in Jersey. To determine the complexion, I applied both Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder in 20 and Paper Matifiant de Chanel. Finally, I used Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops to emphasize her cheekbones, eyebrows, shoulders and keybones. “Et voilá, a glow that matches the Oscars.

Yoshimoto Bua is known for powerful eyes that bring a bit of punk or artificial doll references to eyelids (and sometimes the lower eyelids). See for example the premiere of Ronan in New York for Little Women. The blue-green cat’s eye was all of Jo in the new millennium. For the Oscars, the lavender eyelid was directly inspired by Ronan’s Gucci dress. Yoshimoto Bua said she “wanted to mirror the beautiful lavender color in her dress with a shiny eye.” She blended ‘the shimmering blue gray and champagne tones of the Les 4 Ombres brand from Au Fil De L’Eau and the iridescent lavender and sparkling aubergine tones from another palette, Les 4 Ombres in Au Fil Des Fleurs. “I washed those shadows over the lids, focusing on the eye contour, and then applied Chanel Gloss Lumière Multi-Use Top Coat in Miroir D’Eau in the center of the lids for a glossy effect,” she said. The whole was covered with a long, thin cat’s eye, some mascara and eyebrow enhancements, Chanel Le Crayon Sourcils in Blond Clair and Le Gel Sourcils in Blond.

Yoshimoto Bua likes to mix ‘textures on the face’ to keep it fresh, so she combined the shiny eye with Chanel’s very matte Rouge Allure liquid powder on a base she had made with Le Crayon Lèvres in Beige Natural.

It might have been an honor to be nominated, but she glanced at the red carpet. “I love Saoirse and this dream team and I am always inspired by our collaborations,” said Yoshimoto Bua. “Good things come together from good people.”

