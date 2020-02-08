Advertisement

A selective critical checklist of remarkable weekend TV:

The 92nd annual Academy Awards (Sunday, 8 / 7c, 5 / PT, ABC): For the second year in a row, the largest (and often worst) awards night in the film industry will go without a host. Which does not mean that there will be no entertainment. Among the Oscar-nominated songs: lead actress nominated Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) plays “Stand Up” from her film, Elton John plays “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic Rocketman, Randy Newman plays his latest Toy Story tuning from the 4th in the franchise, I Can’t Let You Throw Ywayelf Away. Adele Dazeem – oops, Idina Menzel – belts Into the Unknown by Frozen II with AURORA, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz sings “I’m Standing with You” by Breakthrough. Questlove will be on show during the show and the first female conductor of the Oscar, Eimear Noone, will lead a special segment. Otherwise it’s all about the movies. The acting prizes are a final – apart from an upset, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern make another trip to the stage. Top contenders for Best Picture are (in order of probability) 1917, Parasite, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11: 30/10: 30c, NBC): Perhaps if RuPaul defeats the Saturday Night Live track in the first appearance of the Emmy winner as a host, this fantastic queen can one day be tapped to attend the Oscars cheer up. While we wait to see how Ru works, the show welcomes Justin Bieber back for his third stint as a musical guest. An undeniably great night for SNL to be sure.

native country (Sunday, 9 / 8c, Showtime): The eighth and final season of the hit espionage thriller brings even more emotional trauma and espionage into the life of bipolar former CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), now suffering from memory loss and disorientation months in a Russian prison. Could Carrie, in response to concerns about Marine agent Brody from the early seasons of the show, have inadvertently turned over the Russians to betray state secrets? Although skeptics keep an eye on her every move, old lawyer and current national security adviser Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) calls on Carrie for a delicate new mission with a peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan. As always, the danger awaits.

power (Sunday 8/7c, Starz): So who shot and killed James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), and turned “Ghost” into a you-know-what? Recent episodes have focused on some of the main suspects and the supersized final of 80 minutes, which includes six seasons of urban drama, promises to explain everything.

Sanditon (Sunday, 9 / 8c, PBS, check local listings on pbs.org): The masterpiece extension of the unfinished final novel by Jane Austen pops up in high melodrama when Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Sidney (Theo James) each in a desperate venture go to London try to save Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) from proverbial fate – worse than death. Again, they realize that they have underestimated the other and sparks fly away. Back in Sanditon, Lady Denham (the glorious Anne Reid) seems to be on her deathbed and leaves her will ripe for picking through vultures such as cousin Edward (Jack Fox) and Clara neighborhood (Lily Sacofsky), partners in crime and seduction.

The maverick (Sunday, 9 / 8c, HBO): “Increase your sense of what reality can mean”, is how researcher Holly (Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo) presents her findings to skeptics, including indignant widow Glory (Julianne Nicholson) and local lawman Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn), who prefers to hold on to “stupid policemen” such as facts. Although he is even rattled by a vision of his deceased son, it is never too late to open his mind and broken heart to the prospect of a supernatural form change.

Within Weekend TV: Research Discovery sobering special In Memoriam (Saturday 9 / 8c), broadcast without advertising, looks back on three horrific mass recordings – the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest music festival, the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas and the Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida – from the personal perspective of survivors , family members and first responders to these tragedies … MeTVs Collector’s Call (Sunday 9: 30/8: 30c) becomes personal when host Lisa Whelchel visits the son of her beloved TV mentor from The Facts of Life, the late Charlotte Rae, and explores the personal collection of experienced actress memorabilia, including one of – a kind of TV props. Facts co-star Geri Jewell comes along with memories and her own treasure … The Starz docuseries Wrong man (Sunday 9: 45/8: 45c) opens a second season by looking at the case of a woman who may have been wrongly convicted of killing the mother of one of her grandchildren … Jim Carrey is back for a second season of Showtime’s maudlin dramedy Kidding (Sunday 10 / 9c) as a children’s TV presenter Jeff Pickles, who is looking for a new way to reach his audience after Mr. Puppet Time. Pickles comes out of the sky for the first time in 30 years.

