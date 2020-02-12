Advertisement

While Billie Eilish brought an exciting tribute to the actors who died at the Oscars on Sunday last year, the segment reached some controversy due to certain omissions. On Tuesday, the Film Academy issued a statement explaining why Luke Perry was omitted from the Oscars ’In Memoriam, alongside Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig and Orson Bean. The Academy has since stated that this was due to “limited time available” in a statement issued to various outlets.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” said the Hollywood Reporter statement. available time. “It concluded:” All submissions are listed on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery. “

At the Dolby Theater stage in Los Angeles on Sunday, Eilish performed a cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles for the In Memoriam segment that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, John Witherspoon, Kirk Douglas, Doris Day and more.

Perry died of a stroke in March 2019. He was 52. Known for his roles as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews in Riverdale, Perry also played as Wayne Maunder in the Best Picture nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film marked Perry’s final role before his death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last July, director Quentin Tarantino reflected on his time with the deceased actor on the set. “It was a lot of fun. I had a few different roles that I could have put Luke in,” he said. “Luke was like,” I want to be in the Western show! “Because he’s just a really great driver and he likes to do westerns. “

Tarantino continued: “When we did one of his big horse scenes, Luke pushes the horse to the front of the salon and all the other riders fall next to him. I was like: “Luke, do you want us to help you? … He was like, “Quentin?” You could take a dime and throw it in the earth and I will land on that dime. The take that you will use is when everyone is doing well. “”

