The 2020 Academy Awards may have been technically hostless, but Chris Rock and Steve Martin have delivered an Oscars monologue that started the show with a lot of shadow. Rock and Martin, both previous Oscar hosts, followed Janelle Monáe’s electric opening song with a sharp criticism of the lack of various Academy nominees.

The Oscars received considerable criticism this year against their predominantly white, mostly male, nominees. With only one black actor – Cynthia Erivo – nominated in an acting category, #OscarsSoWhite is unfortunately alive and well, and that did not escape the attention of the two comedians. “Cynthia Erivo has done such a good job of hiding black people in Harriet that the Academy led her to hide all black nominees,” Rock said, provoking nervous laughter among the crowd. The duo also joked about the lack of women nominated for Best Director. After Martin remarked that he “thought something was missing from the list this year,” Rock helpfully suggested, “Vaginas?” (Cut to: Greta Gerwig claps in her chair.)

The three-minute piece was full of Oscar shadow and struck at the Academy for everything from the lack of a host – “this is such an incredible relegation”, joked Martin – to the lack of diversity, to participant Jeff Bezos – “He saw the Wedding Story and thought it was a comedy,” Rock joked.

The public at home quickly jumped on the shadow train. But not everyone loved the monologue, pointing out that the whole idea of ​​inviting comedians to joke about how white and masculine the Academy nominations are does not make up for the status of the nominees in the first place.

Maybe next year, instead of joking about the lack of diversity at the Oscars, there will actually be diversity at the Oscars. A girl can dream, right?

