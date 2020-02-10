Advertisement

Hollywood has somehow discovered a new form of category fraud. An obvious co-lead implementation in a support category to improve the chances of an actor winning is an old practice. But for two years now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said that the Oscar ceremony will not have a host to reveal only a few hosts! In 2019 it was Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kick off the show with a number of yuks, while these were past hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin. They basically gave the traditional opening monologue, squeezing the evening’s problems – in particular, the almost total lack of color-nominated people in the acting categories, and the complete lack of women on the best director list – and then offered a few cheerful jokes about Fords and Ferraris and the Iowa caucus debacle.

It was quite unremarkable, except for one dark facet: both Martin and Rock seemed pretty grumpy, perhaps at least partially embarrassing the Academy that knows the show should go ahead despite shameful appointment oversight and ineffective efforts to prevent them. Do the Oscars hate themselves? No of course not. But during those uncomfortable host-like moments, this showcase from the Academy seemed at least a bit tortuous about the status of its legacy. Hopefully the group can use that energy to really work massively to tackle the problems structurally, so that they will not happen again next year and the following year and the following year.

Technically, the show started with a proud, happy flowering. Singer and actor Janelle Monáe did an exciting song medley that paid homage to, well, a few of the 2019 films, but usually did a lot of hard work to amp the audience for the three-plus hours that awaited them. The entire broadcast was wisely run through by musical performances – a strategy that, perhaps, producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain borrowed from the Grammys and VMAs, which are chock full of live music and all the more viral and bustling. Although those ceremonies hardly award prizes on TV, it seems a form that the Academy is unlikely to take soon.

Many of the musical performances were fun, but what exactly was Eminem doing there? That was astonishingly absurd, a performance of an old song that everyone remembers, but I’m sure few really miss it. However, the crowd at the Dolby Theater gave him a standing ovation, so what do I know? Another short rap performance, Utkarsh Ambudkar freestyle who recapitulated the show so far around the center also came from nowhere. I try to freshen things up and breathe new life into the audience, but that may not have been the most exciting way to do it.

For the most part, however, the show moved into a light-hearted clip, the initially showy-looking set turned into a new motif or color palette at the award of each prize. The fact that Martin and Rock did not return – which indeed means that they were not really the hosts – was wise, while they had certain rising stars, such as Anthony Ramos and Kelly Marie Tran Introducing presenters was sweet – but also a little superfluous, when they already had the lady of the voice of God on hand to announce people’s entrances. Especially when that pre-presenter introduced a presenter who in turn presented a montage. That is much ahead of a nice small payout. And then there were presenters and artists (poor Chrissy Metz!) that were not suggested at all. So an elegant solution for not having a consistent host maneuver of the show’s transitions was not found tonight.

