Around a third of all people diagnosed with the deadly new corona virus outside of mainland China are on board a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The total number of people diagnosed with the bug known as 2019-nCoV while docking on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, reached 135, CNN said, citing Captain Stefano Ravera.

According to CNN, the Japanese authorities are still testing hundreds of other passengers on board the ship, which carries 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

Newsweek’s calculations, based on the latest captain’s number, and cases documented in a dashboard updated by Johns Hopkins University account for around a third of confirmed cases outside of mainland China.

The dashboard shows 376 confirmed cases outside of mainland China at the time of writing, disregarding the latest cases that occurred on the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Monday.

According to CNN, Ravera said: “It was not unexpected to see the additional cases where people were exposed before the quarantine started.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday at a press conference: “We are considering testing all over 80s who are in poor health, if possible,” the Japan Times reported.

Patients are among the over 40,500 cases that have been confirmed in late 2019 in connection with the fight against infectious diseases in a wholesale market for seafood in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei.

The virus has spread to over 25 countries and areas, including the United States and Japan. But – as shown in Statista’s infographic below – it is not known to have reached Africa or South America.

Countries where the coronavirus was confirmed as of February 6th.

Statista

A total of 910 people have died, all but two in mainland China, with Hubei Province being the hardest hit. The World Health Organization has declared the situation to be a health emergency of international importance.

Last week Princess Cruises announced that the ships on board would remain there until February 19, “provided no other unforeseen developments occur.” It is believed that 2019-nCoV symptoms take between two and 14 days to appear after a person is first infected.

On Saturday, February 1st, an older passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for 2019-nCoV six days after leaving the ship. This led to isolation of the people on the ship to stop the virus from spreading.

Newsweek asked Princess Cruises for a comment.

Last week, a spokesman told Newsweek: “Guests are brought to their cabin. Food and drink are brought to their room via a daily menu.

“We also have a variety of in-room activities and entertainment options. We work with health authorities to give every guest a regular time outdoors.”

The spokesman added, “The health and safety of our guests and crew remains a top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.”

On Sunday, Princess Cruises said in a statement on its website: “Due to the exceptional circumstances on board Diamond Princess, Princess Cruises will reimburse all guests for the full travel price, including flight, hotel, ground transportation, prepaid shore excursions and tips and other items no additional costs will be charged during the additional time on board. “

Passengers will also receive a cruise credit equal to the fare paid for the trip that ended on February 4.

Japanese military personnel set up a covered walkway next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama Harbor on February 10, 2020, where around 3,600 people were quarantined for fear of the new corona virus.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty / AFP

