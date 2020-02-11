Advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC – Panther owner David Tepper remains non-committal to the future of Cam Newton. He says this will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.

“Listen, I’m not a doctor,” Tepper said on Tuesday. “I said it a million times, is he healthy? He’s not a doctor. So there are many different things that can happen. Tell me and then we can talk. ‘

The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games with an injury to Lis Franc last season. He underwent surgery on December 11th.

The Panthers are in a rebuild mode, and the team could save $ 19 million below next year’s salary ceiling if they swapped or released the league’s MVP in 2015.

“It’s still the overwhelming question of how healthy he is and how we can find out whether he’s healthy or not,” said Tepper.

Tepper said the Panthers hadn’t asked any teams to trade Newton.

Newton was optimistic about his owner’s future with the Panthers at the Super Bowl and told Tiki & Tierney that he “absolutely” expects to play in Carolina next season. He also said he had an “incredible conversation” with Tepper, General Manager Marty Hurney and new trainer Matt Rhule.

“I left this meeting inspired,” said Newton on the radio show. “I told them,” You won’t find another person in this dressing room who has more to prove – not just for you, but I have to prove it to myself. “

Tepper spoke to the media on Tuesday after partnering with the John M. Belk Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities to give a $ 120,000 gift to schools in the Charlotte area. The donation provides 800 primary school classes with new school material.

Previously, the organizations delivered more than 15,000 backpacks and school supplies to students at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

