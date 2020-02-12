Advertisement

Large spoilers for To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You follows.

To All the Boys I Loved Before has undergone a few minor changes en route to Netflix – a common occurrence in book-to-film adaptations – and as such, P.S. I Still Love You has also had a few revised plot points. One is that P.S. The end of the I Still Love You film is a bit different than the end in the novel.

The first To All the Boys I Loved Before movie ends lends heavily from the start of the second book. Specifically, the film ends with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) kissing after confessing her feelings for him on the lacrosse field. But that doesn’t happen at all in the first novel – it happens at the beginning of the second book. While the first novel ends with Lara Jean who only mentally undertakes to tell Peter how she really feels.

For the rest, the main beats of the book remain somewhat the same in the first half of the film. Lara Jean and Peter are doing well, now fully in a relationship with each other. And Lara Jean starts volunteering in a retirement home, but not before she receives a surprise by mail: a letter from her high school fall in love with John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher). Who of course still does volunteer work in the retirement home? John Ambrose of course. There they come up with the idea of ​​digging up the time capsule that they and their friends – including Peter, Gen (Emilija Baranac), Trevor (Ross Butler) and Chris (Madeleine Arthur) – are buried outside the tree house because it’s about to to be broken down.

It is after that small reunion that the film deviates slightly from the book. Instead of playing a big game of Assassins, the friends all go on as usual, while Lara Jean and Peter have an argument that separates them. During their time apart, Lara Jean and John Ambrose organize a ball for the older people in the center where they do volunteer work. On that ball they kiss in the snow – only for Lara Jean to realize that her heart still belongs to Peter.

Lara Jean runs out of the ball to find Peter … who’s already waiting outside for her. It is a sweet moment that we will not be completely spoiled here, but Lara Jean once again expresses her love for Peter and they share a kiss. It is perhaps a little less moving than the book, in which Peter confesses his love to Lara Jean outside his old tree house, but it is still a very romantic moment. (And they even end up in the tree house later.)

Just like with the first film, it is a very cinematic change that ensures a very nice ending.

