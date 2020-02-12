Advertisement

The sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest hits has finally arrived. The teen rom com To All the Boys I Loved Before became a huge hit for the streaming service at the release in August 2018. Now, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You has arrived on Netflix with Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and the rest of the cast in tow. But the biggest star of the sequel can be the P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

The soundtrack, the digital version of which was released five days before the film on 7 February, is full of outright bangers and a number of songs that were recorded specifically for the film. And because this is a soundtrack for a film that is primarily aimed at teenagers, the music is spreading young, with many emerging and lesser-known artists. Six of those artists – Chaz Cardigan, Bad Child, MARINA, OTR, The New Respects and Hanne Mjøen – recorded all songs exclusively for the soundtrack, according to Billboard. Two songs are missing from the P.S. I Still Love You trailer: “I Like Me Better” by Lauv and “Nobody Compares To You” by Gryffin feat. Katie Pearlman. You can find the full track list for the album below.

“I Can’t Believe” by CYN “Age of Consent” from Cayetana “About Love” from MARINA “Crashing” by Illenium feat. Bahari “Moral of the Story” (Clean) by Ashe “Midnight Sun” by OTR & Ukiyo “Purple Hat” by Sofi Tukker “Candy” (Clean) by Bad Child feat. Ryan Chambers “Way Back In” from Ages and Ages “As I’ll Ever Be” by Chaz Cardigan “Honest” by Hanne Mjøen “You’re Mine” by Lola Marsh “You should Be Dancing” by The New Respects “Better By Myself” by Hey Violet “Something Like This” by Gordi

The soundtrack can be purchased as a digital download and is currently available for $ 9.99 on iTunes or $ 9.49 on Amazon (it is also available to stream for free if you subscribe to Amazon Music or Apple Music). As for physical copies of the album, they are also on the way – but you’ll have to wait. A CD version of the soundtrack will be available in stores on April 17, while a vinyl record will be released on May 22. The most special of all, however, is a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl version that is sold exclusively through Urban Outfitters. That special edition can of course be reserved on Valentine’s Day. Of course, if you don’t want to own the soundtrack and just want to listen to it, you can do this via Spotify below (although you need ponies for the entire album for selected tracks).

Advertisement

Just like the music of his predecessor, the soundtrack for To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You is filled with a combination of fun pop songs and genuine love songs, making it the perfect addition to the story of the film about middle-aged romance school.

Advertisement