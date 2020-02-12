File photo of JuD boss Hafiz Saeed | PTI

Lahore: Mumbai’s mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa’s chief, Hafiz Saeed, were sentenced to 11 years in prison on two terrorist financing cases Wednesday, four days before an important Financial Action Task Force meeting in Paris where Pakistan will present its case to make yourself gray.

Saeed, a United Nations-named terrorist on whom the United States paid a $ 10 million bounty, was arrested on July 17 in terrorist financing cases. He is in high security in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Prison.

The anti-terror court judge, Arshad Hussain Bhutta, sentenced Saeed and his close adviser Zafar Iqbal to five and a half years each and fined 15,000 rupees each. In total, a prison sentence of 11 years is imposed.

Saeed and Iqbal were convicted in two cases registered against them in the cities of Lahore and Gujranwala at the request of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police.

“Saeed and Iqblal are in prison for five and a half years,” said a deputy attorney general after the verdict.

Interestingly, the court accepted Saeed’s plea on Tuesday to hear all six terrorist financing cases against him at the Lahore anti-terror court, and to announce the verdict after the trial was completed.

The ruling comes four days before a crucial FATF meeting in Paris, at which Pakistan will present its case to be removed from the gray list.

The FATF decided in October last year to keep Pakistan on its “gray” list because it had failed to curb the transfer of funds to the terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and others.

If Pakistan is not removed from the list by April, it may be blacklisted by countries facing severe economic sanctions, such as Iran.

The FATF is supported by resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, which have made its recommendations binding, and sanctions could be imposed in the event of deficiencies.

Previously, the court had reserved the verdict in the two cases against Saeed for February 8 after the trial was completed.

“When the court resumed hearing four more terrorist financing cases against Saeed and others on Wednesday, Judge Bhutta pronounced the verdict in the two cases that had already been closed, in which Saeed and Iqbal were sentenced to a total of 11 years,” said the deputy attorney general Abdul Rauf Wattoo said.

Saeed is detained in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Prison, where he has been detained since July last year.

The four other cases of terrorist financing are directed against Saeed, Iqbal, Yahya Aziz and Abdul Rehman Makki.

The Anti-Terrorism Court, or ATC, indicted Saeed and his close associates on December 11 in terrorist financing cases.

Last Saturday, judge Bhutta postponed Saeed’s judgment in two terrorist financing cases until February 11.

In both cases, the prosecutor’s office brought up about 20 ATC witnesses who testified against Saeed and his close helpers for their involvement in terrorist financing. Saeed admitted “not guilty” in both cases.

The Counter Terrorism Department had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices for terrorist financing in various cities in Punjab province.

The cases were registered against Saeed and others in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan to raise funds for terrorist financing through assets / real estate that were manufactured and run on behalf of trusts / nonprofits such as Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal were kept trust etc.

According to the CTD, an investigation into funding issues of banned organizations – JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – in connection with the implementation of UN sanctions against these designated entities and individuals ordered by the NSC (National Security Committee) was launched at its meeting were chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the implementation of the National Action Plan from January 1, 2019.

“These suspects have made terrorist financing assets. They held and used these assets to raise more funds for terrorist financing. Therefore, they committed several crimes related to terrorist financing and money laundering under the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. They are being prosecuted in ATCs (Anti-Terrorism Courts) for committing these offenses, ”said the CTD.

Action against Saeed’s outfit last year followed a warning from the FATF to Pakistan to honor its commitments to curb terrorist financing and money laundering.

The SaD-led JuD is the front organization of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack in 2008, which killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The U.S. Treasury Department has identified Saeed as a designated global terrorist, and the United States has been offering a $ 10 million reward for information brought to Saeed’s trial since 2012. It was listed in UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

