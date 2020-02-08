Advertisement

The parenting styles of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been described enormously differently. But even if this is the case, neither is considered wrong.

While talking to Express, royal expert Martina Mercer compared the two duchesses and said Markle’s approach is less traditional compared to Middleton. This is actually the reason why Prince Harry and Markle are more focused on the well-being of Archie than on royal protocols.

“While still in the royal spotlight, and performing royal duties, Meghan’s upbringing style confused viewers, because some considered it almost unprofessional compared to how we raised royal children in the past. Meghan and Harry have lost royal expectations as they created a bubble around their small family, putting Archie’s well-being at the center, “she said.

The duke and duchess of Sussex, like other new parents, feel very protective of their son, Archie. After he was born, they didn’t focus much on what they should do, but on what would be best for the 9-month-old. Middleton, on the other hand, understands her responsibilities as a mother and as a future queen.

“Neither is wrong. Meghan and Harry, however, would have been constantly criticized by the public for their non-traditional parenting style if they had not chosen to move away from royal life. It was clear that the hearts of Harry and Meghan ruled their heads as soon as Archie was born, and they wanted to follow their natural maternal and paternal instincts without the rigidity of royal life, “she said.

Prince William and Middleton, on the other hand, also protect their children, but they want Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to grow up while following royal traditions and protocols.

Meanwhile, Markle and Middleton also made headlines this week after his thoughts about the Megxit of the first were revealed. The Duchess of Cambridge allegedly feels stressed and under pressure because of the extra work she is expected to receive.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London. Photo: Getty Images / Clive Mason

