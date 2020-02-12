Advertisement

The convict’s father went to court today after seven years and sued in court

Nirbhaya’s parents reported to the Patiala House Court on Wednesday and said the court would no longer issue a death sentence to the convict in the event of rape and murder of their daughter’s gang.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi told the media: “This court in the Patiala house is not in the mood to re-issue a death sentence. The court supports the convicts.”

“The convict’s father came to court today after seven years and brought an action. The honorable judge has become merciful and the death sentence will not be issued. I am the victim’s mother. I also plead in court. Then why does the court not hear me? to? “she asked.

She went on to say, “I am asking the Supreme Court to issue the death sentence because the Patiala House Court will not re-issue the death sentence.”

Nirbhaya’s father, Badrinath Singh, said, “First of all, I think the respectable judge supports the convicts. They could have been sentenced to death. This shows that the judge is attached to the convicts.”

“If they could request lawyers for the convicts, they could have been sentenced to death for 14 days,” he added.

