A phone discussion over the Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest reportedly resulted in a poet activist being taken to a police station by a taxi driver on Wednesday evening.

The secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, Kavita Krishnan, tweeted about the incident and allegedly involved the poet Bappadittya Sarkar on Thursday.

Sarkar himself could not be contacted to verify the account. According to an alleged statement from Sarkar, which was tweeted by Krishnan, he took an Uber taxi from Juhu to Kurla on Wednesday at around 10.30 p.m.

During the trip, he discussed with his friend about the discomfort of people with mobile phones with the slogan “Laal Salaam” during the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi.

The driver who was listening stopped the taxi and told Sarkar that he wanted to withdraw money from an ATM.

When the driver came back, he had two police officers who allegedly asked Sarkar why he had a Dafli (a percussion instrument) with him and asked him for his address.

Sarkar informed them, according to the statement tweeted by Krishnan, that he was from Jaipur and had attended the anti-CAA protest “Mumbai Bagh” earlier in the day because of “slogan meetings”.

The driver reportedly asked the police to take him into custody because “he said he was a communist and was talking about burning the country.” The driver also claimed that he had recorded the phone call.

Sarkar was then taken to the police station without specifying which station it was.

Sarkar asked the police to listen in on the conversation and to verify the driver’s allegation.

The driver reportedly said to him, “You people will destroy the country and expect us to take care of you.”

Sarkar should be grateful that he took him to the police station and not anywhere else, the driver reportedly added.

The police asked him about his ideology and “the people he was reading,” the statement said.

The police were polite to him and asked him and the driver to record their statements.

Around 1 a.m., communist activist S Gohil reached the police station, after which Sarkar was allowed to go.

The police advised Sarkar not to wear the Dafli or wear a red scarf “because the atmosphere is not good and anything can happen,” Krishnan said.

Krishnan also said in a tweet that this incident was “a touch of scary India under NPR NRC CAA, where everyone is encouraged to suspect and turn to others and the police can harass anyone.”

Twitter leader ‘Uber India Support’ said the incident was “worrying”. “We want to address this as a priority. Please let us know the registered dates from which the trip was requested, ”it said.

